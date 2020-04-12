There’s nothing like a stay-at-home order to make a family realize that they’ve outgrown their home. If your family is desperate for room and a yard that’s big enough for playing, check out this week’s unique property at 690 26 1/2 Road.
Built in 1975, the home is a large rancher with a full basement, giving almost 3,400 square feet of living space. The kitchen and all the bathrooms have been remodeled within the last eight years, so the only indication that this isn’t a newer home is the size of the yard. It’s almost an entire acre, and it’s fully landscaped, with fruit trees, shade trees, a huge lawn area and shrubbery. Newer homes are never on a lot this size, at least not with this much room for this price.
The living room in this house is huge, with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan. There’s an area for watching TV, and another area for reading or creating a makeshift home office area. The living room, formal dining room and master bedroom all have hardwood flooring, while the kitchen has tile, and the two other bedrooms have carpet. A sliding glass door in the living room leads to the back yard.
The kitchen is a great working kitchen while also being a great-looking kitchen, with newer cabinetry, granite tile countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, the double wall ovens and five-burner gas cooktop add to the chef-quality feel of the kitchen. There’s plenty of storage areas, and lots of work spaces, making this an ideal place for a family to cook together.
There’s also an informal eating space in the kitchen that’s large enough for a table for four, which makes this kitchen a great place for a parent to cook while supervising children doing schoolwork.
The master suite includes a huge bedroom and four-piece master bath. The two other bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom.
The laundry room is also upstairs, with a utility sink and lots of extra storage.
A huge family room takes up much of the downstairs space, and there’s plenty of room for children and families to play. The bathroom downstairs also has a sauna. There are several storage rooms downstairs, along with a flex space that could be a home gym, an office or additional storage. The mechanical room, which shows off the great features of this house, holds the hospital-grade air filtration system, the home generator that allows the home to function perfectly well when the power’s out, the thermal hot water solar system, and the usual HVAC systems.
The back yard is truly an oasis, with a large deck on the east side of the house that’s large enough for lounge chairs, a barbecue and a dining table. There’s plenty of room for a jungle gym, and there are also several different types of fruit trees. A big storage shed provides space for lawn care and recreation equipment, so homeowners don’t have to sacrifice garage space for the lawnmower or bicycles.
The home sits just south of G Road, off 26 1/2, making it less than a mile to St. Mary’s Hospital. The large and deep front yard minimizes traffic noise from 26 1/2 Road.
Ficklin Ficklin with Coldwell Banker is listing this home, and created a video tour of the house with A Step Beyond Media so those who are interested in the home can tour it online to make sure it fits their criteria. To find the tour, go to Youtube and put the home’s address in the search bar.
Ficklin is listing this perfect home for stay-at-home orders, for $459,900.