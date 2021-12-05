Every once in a while, an existing home comes into the market that truly is better than a new home,
especially for those who’d like to buy a small acreage home soon, rather than wait to find the right lot, find a builder with time on his schedule, and hope that builder can get the right supplies and materials to build the house in a timely manner.
This week’s unique property at 2343 K 1/2 Rd. was built in 2014 by Zag Built, one of the Grand Valley’s premier builders. It’s been meticulously maintained, and the only features that demonstrate that the home is seven years old, rather than brand new, are the established trees and complete landscape, the fully fenced and irrigated pastures and the three hay storage areas.
The property includes a large ranch-style home, with three bedrooms and three and a half baths, almost 10 irrigated acres, and a large, two-story shop/art studio, with a guest suite on the upper floor. There’s also plenty of room for RVs, animals, equipment or recreational toys.
The house is comfortable and welcoming, with a large entryway. A home office sits on one side of the entryway, and the other side is a great spot for a piano or a quiet reading nook. The great room has a gas fireplace, with built-in shelves on the fireplace wall. A wall of windows and patio doors open to an enormous, deep, covered and screened porch on the south side of the house.
The kitchen opens to the great room, with a high bar large enough for four bar stools separating the kitchen from the living and dining areas. The granite countertops have a leathered finish, with a dark color on the island, and a lighter color on the remainder of the countertops. Likewise, the cabinetry is also two-toned. The stainless steel appliances belong in every home cook’s dream kitchen, and include a full-size refrigerator with a separate, full-size freezer, two convection/microwave ovens and two wall ovens. Four ovens will make hosting holiday dinners much easier. There’s plenty of cabinetry and work spaces in the kitchen, but there’s also a large, walk-in pantry closet behind the kitchen.
A large dining room is also off the kitchen, with a window overlooking the back yard and pasture area.
The master suite is on the west side of the common rooms, and it includes a huge bedroom with a fireplace and patio doors on the south side of the room. The master bath has two separate vanity areas with sinks, countertops and storage, as well as a center-stage old fashioned tub. An enormous walk-through shower has three shower heads, and two entry doors. The his-and-hers walk-around closets are larger than standard-size bedrooms in typical suburban homes, with lots of built in shelving and storage.
A doorway from the master bath leads to the laundry room, which is also the back entrance to the home off the garage. There’s bench style seating, coat hooks, a hanging rack for clothing, lots of storage cabinetry, a utility sink, and another door that leads to a short hallway and the kitchen.
There are two bedroom suites, as well as a half bath, on the opposite side of the common rooms. The bedrooms are both large, and their attached bathrooms have walk-in showers and plenty of storage.
The four-car garage has a separate, conditioned room for the HVAC equipment, as well as a separate storage area behind double doors, so the garage can always look tidy.
In addition to the screened porch, which is large enough for lounging, dining and cooking, there’s a wide concrete path that leads to the two-story guest suite and shop. The shop is divided into two separate spaces on the ground floor, with a larger, taller shop area that’s great for woodworking, automotive hobbyists or anyone who enjoys a hobby that makes noise and uses electricity. The other half of the lower floor could be a quilting area, an art studio, an exercise studio, or some combination of all three. The guest suite is above the art studio side, and it includes a sitting area, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a full bath. The picture window in the guest suite offers a fabulous view of Grand Mesa and the Bookcliffs.
The home has a large, newer solar panel system that provides enough electricity for all the shop equipment and everything else in the home. Homeowners typically get a credit, but do have to pay a small amount as a meter charge.
The entire property is fenced and irrigated. It’s been used as pasture for cows, and there are a couple different pasture areas. There are a few neighbors within sight, but the house has an incredible amount of privacy. The convenient north-area location is an easy commute to hospitals, shopping, the airport and the interstate.
Jason Wilbur with Bray Real Estate is listing this unique home for $1,900,000.