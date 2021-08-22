Finding a spacious, existing house in the north area on a small acreage lot that isn’t priced over a million dollars is no easy feat right now, so those who want elbow room inside and out, without moving too far from town, might want to take a look at this week’s unique property.
Located at 2615 H Road, this brick home on 2.34 acres is less than 10 minutes from the airport, and about 15 minutes from downtown. Suburban development is creeping, but this property is bordered by a natural wash on one side, and a well-established home on acreage on the other side. The property includes three shares of irrigation water, and an irrigated, fenced pasture area. A four-stall barn with hay storage and a tack area is also on the property, next to a semi-fenced area that would make a prime riding arena.
From the road, the home appears to be a small rambler with no garage. It’s built into the side of the hill, however, and the driveway curves around the house, leading to a two-car garage that’s underneath the house and accessed from the back.
The home was built in 1966, and some portions of the house are still sporting their 1960s style. Other rooms have had small makeovers. The house does, however, have good bones, with a floor plan that still works. There’s also room for everyone, with three bedrooms, including the master suite, on the main floor, another bedroom and bath downstairs.
The kitchen, dining and living room are also on the main floor, and the living room has a large brick fireplace along one wall. The kitchen is large, and while it’s dated, it could also be a dream kitchen for someone who’s not afraid of a little hard work. A wall currently separates the kitchen from the dining area, but the wall is less than two inches thick, and obviously not a load-bearing wall, so a few minutes with a sledge hammer could open up the space and create more of an open concept.
There’s plenty of countertop space and cabinetry, as well as an over-sized range and an open shelf pantry. From the dining room, a sliding glass door leads to an upper deck that’s one the east side of the house, making it cool and shady in the evenings.
A sun room on the back of the house, which is on the south side, runs across the back bedrooms, with a door that leads to the living room. All three bedrooms have patio door access to the sunroom, where there is a hot tub, along with all those southern-facing windows that will make the room cheerful and bright when it’s freezing in January.
Downstairs, the home has a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace, with a library on one side of the family room and another bedroom and full bath on the other side. A short hallway and another door leads to the oversized two-car garage.
Outside, there’s an irrigated front and back lawn, and a lower patio with a built-in barbecue area. The pasture area is on the southeast side of the property, while the barn and potential riding arena are on the southwest side of the property. There’s plenty of parking for horse trailers, RVs and other toys, and there is no HOA that won’t let owners park them on their property.
Bernadette Fuoco with Sierra Realty is listing this one-of-a-kind property for $699,000. The sellers are motivated and welcome offers.