Although value and the luxury home market may not be two ideas that are typically paired to describe a property, this week’s unique property at 1383 Horseshoe Drive in Horseshoe Ridge north of Fruita is both a gorgeous luxury home and a great value.
The home, which has 4,335 square feet, sits on 3.32 acres, and was built in 2001. Like most of the other homes in Horseshoe Ridge, it’s elevated above the Grand Valley, and has incredible views in every direction. From the front, Mount Garfield, Grand Mesa and Colorado National Monument dominate the horizon. The back of the house looks out over nearby farms and the Bookcliffs.
This home could be a great home for a family with members who all have hobbies that need space, or it could be a great home for empty nesters who have friends and family that want to visit when traveling and visiting return to normal.
The main floor not only includes all of the common areas except for an enormous upper story bonus room, but also the master suite, so empty-nesters can use the upper floor as guest quarters without ever needing to trudge up and down the stairs multiple times per day, while families could be assured of large, spaces and room for everybody.
The home has both a formal dining area and a separate home office, both of which are at the front of the house. The great room is at the rear of the house, and has huge windows to appreciate the Bookcliff views and to watch the storms roll in from the west. The gas fireplace keeps it toasty during winter months. A large informal eating space separates the great room from the gourmet kitchen, so those who don’t need a formal dining room, but would like a second home office or a dedicated classroom can utilize the formal dining space in creative ways. The eating space features a wall of windows to bring in natural light.
The kitchen has a large island with a four-burner gas cooktops, a wall oven set with the microwave on top and convection oven below, granite tile countertops, plenty of cabinetry and storage, great work spaces and more windows.
There is another interesting, unique space off the kitchen that is currently used as a wine room, with a wall of wine racks and a tasting area in the middle of the room. Those who don’t share the current owners’ passion for wine could use the room as a larger, walk-in pantry, a sewing room, another office or whatever their needs dictate.
The master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the kitchen, conveniently located near the laundry room. The five-piece master bath has a large soaker tub, and the master closet is also generous.
Upstairs, the home has three more bedrooms, a bath with a large walk-in shower, and a huge, 31X29 bonus room, giving one more place for prospective owners to use in ways that fit their needs.
The three-car garage is extra deep, with built-in cabinetry. The home has a driveway that leads directly to the garage, as well as a drive-through driveway that brings guests to the front of the home.
Although the landscape is buried under snow and harder to appreciate in the winter, it’s part of what makes this home such a great value. There are huge, well-established trees that create a shady oasis in the summertime on the west side of the property. The lawn area surrounding the house is spacious, with a sprinkler system that has 13 zones, including a separate zone for the fully fenced, deer-proof garden area in back.
The back of the property drops down a hill and abuts an open space area, so prospective buyers can know that they’ll never have nearby neighbors on the north side of the property. Horses are allowed in the neighborhood, but this property isn’t fenced and has no outbuildings, although there’s plenty of room for those who want to build them.
Harry and Joann Hotimsky with 1st Choice Real Estate are listing this north Fruita home for $850,000.