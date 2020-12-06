A typically tidy home in the suburbs may be a great option for typical families with two kids, one small dog, and jobs that take place in an office somewhere other than the home, but if your family is large, multi-generational, blended or doesn’t exactly fit in a 2,000-square foot rambler with three bedroom and two baths, this week’s unique property on Mease Road could be just the home for you.
The Appleton Ranch home was built in 2006, and the listing is so new that the listing agent hasn’t yet had professional photographers take photos of the property. Although all of the common areas in the home, as well as four bedrooms and three bathrooms, are on the main floor, the home also has a two-bedroom guest suite with a sitting area and a small kitchenette on the second floor.
The home could provide a great option for those who may be running a business from a home office or who find themselves working and teaching from home in this strange year, as there is plenty of room for office space, classroom space, side gigs, hobbies and indoor recreation.
There is a split floor design on the main floor, with a large open area for the living room, extra-large dining area, wet bar and the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is every home chef’s dream, with plenty of work spaces on the granite countertops, lots of storage, double wall ovens, a six-burner gas cooktop, and a separate refrigerator and freezer. Multiple cooks won’t get in each others way, but if some would prefer to drink wine and chat with the chef, there’s a great bar area in the kitchen, with seating for two or three.
The dining area is large enough for a table set for 12, and the wet bar next to the living area features an ice machine, a small sink, a wine cooler, with additional bar seating for two. The windows and patio door off the living room lead to a huge, sunny patio.
There’s also a dedicated office/library off the dining area. One of the bedrooms on the east side of the house has its own bathroom, and the other two bedrooms share a bath; the bath has double sinks, however, which could be a bonus for siblings who have to share.
The master suite is on the other side of the house, and it includes a fireplace, an extra-large five-piece bath and a huge walk-in closet with built-in shelving and storage. The soaker tub in the bath is huge, and the two windows look out toward Colorado National Monument, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind with a glass of wine and a hot bath.
There’s also a large game room on the main floor that’s large enough for a pool table and other games. A theater room with stadium seating is off the game room.
Upstairs there’s a sitting area with a small kitchenette, two bedrooms with extra-large closets and a bathroom with double sinks. If homeowners don’t have a need for the bedrooms, the upstairs portion of the house could make great home offices, or a great in-law or adult child suite.
The house sits on a little more than two acres, and the entire property has a stucco perimeter wall. The wall maintains privacy, but doesn’t prevent the 360-degree views of Colorado National Monument, Grand Mesa, the Bookcliffs or Mt. Garfield. There are two large lawn areas on the property, but there’s also plenty of hardscape that won’t need mowing, including a concrete basketball court on the east side of the property, and a large graveled area on the west side of the property where there’s a fire pit, an irrigation pond with a water feature, a mini-orchard with pear, apple and peach trees, a small greenhouse, raised gardening beds and a detached, oversized one-car garage.
Contact Priscilla Studt with Studt Realty Metro Brokers for more information or a tour of this family-friendly home.