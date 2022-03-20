A new subdivision in the northwest area is under construction, offering new, modern homes with the latest finishes, an incredibly convenient location and a choice of offerings, with some homes suitable for a lock-and-leave lifestyle, while others offer the yard for the dog, the garden and the children. Silver Spur is a 73-home development off H Road near 23 Road. The neighborhood was developed in two filings, and several homes are nearing completion in the first filing of 30 lots. The lots in the first filing were all purchased by two builders, Mike Roberts and John Bennett with Canyon Vista Homes, who are each building 15 homes. There are six duplex lots in the first filing, as well, and two duplexes, both of which were built by Canyon Vista Homes, are nearing completion. All of the lots in the first filing are lock-and-leave, with small, manageable lots that won’t require hours of weekend maintenance work to keep neat and tidy in the summer.
All of the homes at Silver Spur will have a modern farmhouse feel, with multiple exterior textures, and open and bright interiors.
Canyon Vista has one single-family home that is finished and available for sale at 790 Spur Crossing for $519,900. The home has three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. The floor plan has a great flow, and the high, vaulted ceilings give the home a spacious feel that makes it seem larger than its size of 1,780 square feet. One of the home’s user-friendly features is a master closet that opens to the master suite through one doorway and to the laundry room through the other doorway.
The duplexes built by Canyon Vista will have a similar floorplan to the home at 790 Spur Crossing, and also offer the most affordable price point for the neighborhood, priced at $489,900. Hal Heath with Heath & Co. is the listing agent for the Canyon Vista homes and will hold an open house at 790 Spur Crossing today, March 20, from noon to 2 p.m.
Mike Roberts is building 15 of the homes in the first filing, and has six in various stages of construction, including one that is complete. He hopes to have the next home completed in about 30 days, and will also start construction on the other lots as the weather improves and homes are finished. Roberts will also build homes on the three duplex lots he purchased in the neighborhood.
The completed home at 2336 Silver Cross has four bedrooms and two baths in 1,993 square feet, with a two-car garage. Joe Reed with RE/MAX 4000 is the listing agent for Roberts, and also intends to have an open house today from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home on Silver Cross, which is priced at $553,336.
There aren’t as many homes currently under construction in the second filing, which is on the southern side of the subdivision, and will have a total of 43 homes when they are all complete. The developer, Mandy Rush, still owns nine lots in the second filing, and would prefer to sell them all to one builder. The other 34 lots are owned by Matt Key with Treytyn Homes, Clark Milsap, Tristan Brown with Brown Custom Homes and Daniel Walterscheid with Walterscheid Homes, who are all planning to build multiple homes in the subdivision.
The first home built by Treytyn Homes, which is still in the drywall stage, went under contract last week. It’s one of 10 homes planned by Treytyn Homes, and has 1,829 square feet, a three-car garage and RV parking. The foundation is poured for the home next to it, which will be similar in size.
According to Treytyn’s listing agent, Sara Carlisle with River City Real Estate, the company hopes to start a home every week. All of the homes built by Treytyn Homes will range from 1,800 to 2,100 square feet, and they will all have three-car garages and RV parking. They will all be priced in the mid-$500s.
Brown Built Custom Homes purchased five lots and is hoping to start construction on the first home he has planned for the subdivision by the end of this month. The first one will be a three-bedroom, two bath home with a three-car garage and about 1,800 square feet. The next home, which he hopes to start in early April, will have four bedrooms, three full baths and three-car garages. The smaller home will be in the mid-$500s, and the price has yet to be determined on the second home, which will be considerably larger with 2,287 square feet.
Walterscheid Homes has three lots, but is hoping to purchase a few more. Walterscheid hopes to start building within the next month.
Clark Milsap owns eight of the lots in the second filing, and is planning similarly sized homes ranging from 1,900 to 2,000 square feet.
Silver Spur subdivision is on the south side of H Road, just west of 23 1/2 Road.