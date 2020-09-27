The annual Housing and Building Association Parade of Homes is happening the first two weekends in October, giving locals a wonderful sense of normal in this very strange year. It’s also a great opportunity to see the latest in home design, construction and home finishes. Like everything else in 2020, however, the Parade of Homes has been altered due to COVID-19. Unlike some other restrictions and changes, however, the changes to the Parade may actually make it even better.
Those who want to attend the live event and visit homes in-person are welcome to do so. Masks will be required, and the number of visitors allowed in the homes at any given time may be limited, so attendees may have to wait outside the home for a few minutes before entering. They’ll also be required to enter the home via the front door and exit through the garage.
Those who wake up on the day of the Parade and don’t feel well, or who don’t want to be around dozens of strangers, are welcome to attend the virtual Parade of Homes, which is available to anyone who buys a ticket. When ticket holders go to the virtual parade, they not only get to see lots of great photos of the home and an interview with the builder, they also get to take a three-dimensional tour of the home, thanks to Matterport technology and A Step Beyond Media.
Professionals from A Step Beyond Media have spent hours in every home in the Parade filming with their three-dimensional equipment that gives viewers the sense of walking through the home. Unlike a video tour of a home, which is controlled by whoever holds the camera, an interactive three-dimensional tour is controlled by the viewers. Cameras have three lenses, and viewers can look up, down and all around, zooming in on details they want to examine more closely.
Viewers control which rooms to walk into, and they can often open closet doors to check out the pantry or the master closet, zero in on the details of the bathroom tile, or go back to the kitchen for a second look to see if that stovetop was gas or electric. Viewers direct their own online tour, so they can admire and inspect whatever part of the house is most important to them.
Unlike the live tours of the Parade homes this year, they can walk back out the front door, linger in the kitchen, take as much time as they want, and they can do it all from their home computer.
The virtual tour is a nice addition even for those who will go to the live event. It’s hard to keep track of details after touring three or four homes, and being able to go back and do the virtual tour will help those who know they liked the kitchen in one home and the bath in another home’s master suite, and the floorplan of a different home, but don’t remember which home had which features. They can go back through the online tour as many times as they want.
In addition to the three-dimensional tour, Matterport also allows viewers to zoom out and get a birds-eye of the home, as if they were looking down through the roof or through the walls to see the home’s layout. There’s also a measurement tool that they can use to check out how tall those cabinets are or how wide that doorway is.
If the viewer is a video game player, going on a three-dimensional tour will feel familiar and comfortable. If the viewer hasn’t played a video game since Pac-Man was chomping on dots, she may end up turning around in circles, walking into walls or going through doorways she didn’t intend to walk through when she first tries it. It’s not complicated, however, and doesn’t take much practice to be able to navigate through the home. Besides, those walls are virtual, so they don’t leave a bruise on the forehead no matter how many times you walk straight into them.
This year, homeowners had the option to choose to have their home in the virtual tour only due to concerns about COVID-19. The Alegria home is the only online-exclusive home, and it’s an amazing house that’s well worth visiting the HBA’s website to see. All of the photos used in this story were taken at the Alegria home.
For more information, or to purchase your ticket (which also includes the online component), visit the events tab at HBA of Western Colorado website at hbaevents.com.