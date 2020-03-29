There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, but one thing remains true: everybody’s got to have a place to live, and that means that some people are out there buying and selling real estate, albeit with appropriate social distancing behaviors.
“There are people who need to buy and sell,” said Jen Pedersen with Coldwell Banker, who was still showing property last week to prospective buyers prior to the Governor’s stay-at-home order.
According to Joe Trippoli, managing broker with RE/MAX 4000, real estate offices were told they were essential on March 25, and then were told the industry was non-essential on the morning of March 26. After several consultations with real estate industry professionals, the Governor's office once again classified real estate industry as an essential business, which gives realtors a little more freedom in how they can serve their customers.
Regardless of whether or not the main office can have an open sign (it can) or be staffed by a skeleton crew, real estate agents are continuing to work.
“Our office alone has 52 pending transactions that we need to process before March 31,” said Trippoli. “We are still set to close. We need to serve those families.”
Given the current crisis, and the stay-at-home orders issued from the Governor's office, Realtors have gotten much more creative and open to using available technology.
“We’re working, we’re still open, we’re still closing deals,” said Trippoli. “Our staff and all agents are simply working remotely.”
The mortgage industry is part of the greater financial and banking industry, and is deemed essential, as are title companies, who are the ones who verify and finalize real estate transactions.
Land Title started offering curbside closings a week prior to the Governor’s order, and will continue to offer them for its customers. The company also has a digital platform that allows a digital transfer of earnest money.
Not everyone who is working with a mortgage company is buying a home right now. Many customers are in the middle of a refinance, or perhaps they’re thinking about refinancing.
“Our doors are open, but we have a limited staff working in the office right now,” said Megan Luksha with Major Mortgage. “Our systems are very functional, and that makes it very easy to work from home.”
Mortgage brokers are available by email or phone, and many younger buyers were already comfortable with not meeting the mortgage banker face-to-face until closing. The current lack of personal contact is primarily troubling for those who don’t have adequate internet or who are unfamiliar with email or online transactions, but lenders are making an extra effort to reach out to their customers to make sure they understand loan terms and payments, as well as any new practice the current Coronavirus situation has caused the industry to adopt.
Interest rates are extremely volatile right now, and this week’s low rates were more than a point lower than last week’s rates.
“It’s changing hour by hour,” Luksha said. “I tell my clients, if you like the rate, lock it in.”
In addition to offering curbside closing, Land Title is also planning to donate $50,000 to Food Bank of the Rockies to help those who are temporarily unemployed.
“We are doing everything we can to help the community, said Shayna Heiney, with Land Title. “Refinances are saving people money. That’s helping the economy. More than ever, we need to keep real estate moving.”
The construction industry is deemed an essential industry, and that means construction activity is still ongoing. Homes that are already under contract should be completed on time.
Real estate agents are finding innovative ways to show property, using photos, virtual tours and virtual open houses. They’re also continuing to show homes to those buyers who need to find a new home.
“People who have moved to the community because they have a job, or those buyers whose homes are under contract and who need to find a replacement property, they need somewhere to go,” said Jen Pedersen with Coldwell Banker.
Most agents have hand sanitizer and wipes in their cars right now, and sellers have the option to request virtual tours only. If buyers and sellers are both willing, some agents may still be conducting tours of available homes.
“Now is not the time to bring the entire family on a showing,” said Jill Ruckman with HomeSmart Realty Partners.
Agents also implore the public not to look at a house or meet face-to-face with a real estate agent if anyone is sick or feeling even slightly under the weather.
Of course, this is also a great time to tour a vacant home or new construction. Agents are being diligent about wiping surfaces like door knobs or stair rails.
The Coronavirus has eliminated lookilu neighbors and casual buyers who have been thinking about buying a different home at some point in the future.
“The people who have to purchase will still purchase,” said Ron Walz with River City Real Estate. “The buyers who are out there are going to be very serious buyers.”
Model homes in new neighborhoods are generally no longer open for tours unannounced, but some agents may be willing to make appointments to tour model homes.
Although it’s a strange and challenging time for everyone right now, the real estate industry is still working.
“Our managing broker puts it this way,” said Pedersen. “It’s not business as usual, but we’re open for business.”
Next week, Real Estate Weekly will take a deeper dive into virtual tours and virtual open houses.