The future is looking bright in Palisade this spring; most of the peaches survived the April cold weather, annual festivals are taking place once again, a major highway improvement project is nearing completion and progress is being made for a new healthcare facility.
Although some of the smaller growers in specific locations were hit pretty hard by the April freeze, most growers did just fine, which is always good news for local peach lovers.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” said James Sanders, owner of Palisade Peach Shack. Sanders farms about 80 acres in various locations, growing mostly peaches, but also cherries, apricots, nectarines, plums, pears and apples.
“We’ll have all of those this year,” Sanders said about cherries, apricots and nectarines. “This is the first producing year with all three.”
He opened a Palisade Peach Shack storefront and coffee shop right off the Palisade I-70 exit last summer, selling produce when available, and jams, jellies and pies when the produce isn’t in season. Business was great from June through October, but slowed down when winter came.
Palisade Peach Shack also sells peaches in Grand Junction, with Peach Shack produce stands at two Golden Gate Petroleum stores and one on Horizon Drive. This year, the orchard plans to sell at the Golden Gate stores in Montrose and Delta.
In addition to the landscaping that’s going in on the newly improved Highway 6 through Palisade, the former high school, which was becoming a bit of an eyesore, is now gone. The town has partnered with Community Hospital to build the East Grand Valley Community Clinic, which will include both primary and urgent care.
“We’re still in the design phase of the project,” said Brian Rusche, community development director for the town of Palisade. “We may break ground this summer.”
FCI will be the general contractor for the clinic, which will be about 6,000 square feet.
During demolition, the workers discovered some old bleachers that had been walled off for years. According to Rusche, they’re in great condition, although they’ll get a little TLC before the town will make them available to use in the gym, which is the only part of the former high school that remains and will continue to be used for recreation.
Several springtime festivals in Palisade have already occurred, and they all enjoyed great attendance and support from the community. The Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) held its first Barrel into Spring event the last weekend in April, and will have another one in May. Both events were sold out, and capped at 150 participants, with seven different wineries participating each weekend. CAVE is encouraging people to buy Winefest tickets early; the festival in the park will be just a one-day event later in September.
The Palisade Peach Festival is happening the second weekend in August this year, with all the usual activities and fun. Because growers have added a huge variety of peaches to their orchards in the last 25 years, peach season will most likely start by the end of June or early July and run through September.
The Outdoor Heritage Day, which is a great family activity, was held yesterday at Riverbend Park, and now the town is turning its attention to the June Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival, which will be June 10 - 12. It’s the one time of the year that camping is allowed at Riverbend Park. Although the premium camping spots have sold out, there is still room for general camping. The bands start playing Friday at 3 p.m. and continue through the weekend (but do take a break so everyone can sleep) until the final act on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Headliners for the festival include Della Mae on Saturday and the Brothers Comatose on Sunday.
Palisade continues to be a prime destination for those who are looking for a new home. Home construction is ongoing at Cresthaven Acres, the Chronos Builders development between Riverbend Park and Highway 6. There are currently more than a dozen homes under construction, and six are already under contract. Two homes were just listed this weekend, and five other homes are too early in the process to price and list. The two available homes, 735 and 741 Summerset, each have more than 1,800 square feet and back up to a retention pond. 735 Summerset is a two-story with three bedrooms and two and a half baths and is listed for $514,127. 741 Summerset is a ranch home with a bonus, with three bedrooms and two baths. It’s listed for $524,127.
There are a few other lots in the subdivision that won’t see construction any time soon; the builder is also working on other subdivisions in the Grand Valley and is devoting more time to those projects before finishing the final lots at Cresthaven. Those who are interested in the neighborhood can find out more information at the Kimbrough Team website, https://www.thekimbroughteam.com/cresthaven-acres-palisade/, which is the exclusive listing agent for the project.