Palisade Legends is a new upcoming subdivision in the Grand Junction area with contemporary cottage-sized homes that offer incredible views of the Bookcliffs and Mount Garfield as well as peaceful living with close access to the many outdoor activities Palisade and Grand Junction have to offer.
The subdivision is beautiful and quiet, located just off 33 Road on D ½ Road, near numerous cycling trails and wineries in Palisade as well as Grand Junction shopping, concerts and other amenities. This is a great area for those who want to live out by the country without sacrificing urban convenience.
The homes will range from 764-1,000 square feet in size, and there are three floor plans available. The Colorado includes the options of three bedrooms and one bathroom or two bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the Grand floor plan comprises two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Inside the homes features energy-efficient, open-space floor plans with vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes, polished concrete floors and tiled showers. The homes meet or exceed Energy StarTM energy efficiency standards, while many upgrade options are available for homeowners.
The homes are located near Palisade schools, the Fruit and Wine Byway and the Riverfront Trail. Each home comes with two carport parking spots, and homeowners can customize their yards however they choose.
All houses get an exterior gas line to attach to a grill or run under a fire pit, and the homes are built of quality materials and easy to maintain. Each unit gets a 20x4 ½-foot storage closet, and there is also a pickleball court and playground for kids. The clubhouse features a guest suite which homeowners can rent out for a fee for visitors if there is insufficient space in the home.
Palisade Legends is currently in the second phase of development, and there will be four total development phases. Supply chain issues, elevated costs and delayed shipping of building materials have impacted when the homes will be completed, but the development project process can be tracked at http://palisadelegends.com.
The homes are listed from $387,000-$410,000 in phase two by Nathalie Ames with NextHome Grand.