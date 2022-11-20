Palisade Legends is a new upcoming subdivision in the Grand Junction area with contemporary cottage-sized homes that offer incredible views of the Bookcliffs and Mount Garfield as well as peaceful living with close access to the many outdoor activities Palisade and Grand Junction have to offer.

The subdivision is beautiful and quiet, located just off 33 Road on D ½ Road, near numerous cycling trails and wineries in Palisade as well as Grand Junction shopping, concerts and other amenities. This is a great area for those who want to live out by the country without sacrificing urban convenience.