Building a new custom house on a large lot can be a great experience, but right now, it can also be challenging to find a lot, find a contractor and hope that the contractor and all his subs can find some time in their schedule to add another project.
This week’s unique property at 739 35 8/10 Road could be a great option for those who want a custom home, great views, and a little piece of land, and who don’t have time to wait for their dream home to materialize. Built in 2017, the home has more than 3,900 square feet, with three bedrooms, a spacious home office, great flexible entertaining areas and beautifully modern finishes.
The two-story home has most of the common areas on the main floor, along with the master suite. There’s a great flow to the home’s design, with great spaces for entertaining, working or enjoying hobbies. There are windows on every side of the home, with incredible views of nearby Mount Garfield, Grand Mesa, or the surrounding farm area. The home is bright and open.
The formal dining area could also be a great flexible space for those who don’t need the designated dining spot, since the kitchen includes a large, informal eating area. A nice coffee bar/butler’s pantry and a huge walk-in pantry separate the gourmet kitchen from formal dining area.
The kitchen is a gourmet chef’s delight, with oversized an refrigerator/freezer, double wall ovens, a smooth, five-burner cooktop and a large island with lots of workspace and storage, as well as a beverage cooler and a wine rack. Some of the cabinetry has glass doors to show off pretty pieces, and the lighting fixture above the bar area is almost a work of art.
The master suite, which wraps around behind the kitchen, has an enormous window that looks straight out to Mount Garfield, along with a patio door that leads to the back patio. The master bath is enormous, with sinks on separate wall, a makeup counter, a soaker tub, and a huge walk-in shower with four shower heads. The master closet has a built-in dresser, and is about twice the size of a typical master closet. A doorway at the back of the closet leads to a hallway, where the laundry room is right across the hall.
The laundry room has a huge folding countertop and plenty of storage. There are hanging drying racks on one wall, and a large broom closet on the other way. The hallway leads to the the three-car over-sized garage with a dog-washing station, along with a doggie door that leads to an outside play area.
The living room is separated from the kitchen by an open bar area. A custom, see-through fireplace is along an outer wall, and there’s plenty of room in the living room for everyone to relax. There’s a one-of-a-kind enclosed patio on the other side of that see-through fireplace. The windows on the patio are like garage-style doors, so they can be closed in the winter and raised in the summer to enjoy the outside air. The home also has a huge office office on the main floor.
A sweeping staircase that’s somewhat reminiscent of a grand staircase leads to the two bedrooms, one bath and the family room upstairs. Each of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet, with built-in dressers and shelving.
Outside, the back yard is fenced and landscaped, creating a safe space for children or pets. There are two storage buildings on the property, and it comes with six shares of irrigation water. There is nothing currently planted on the acreage, but there is an irrigation pond; nearby farms have peaches, wine grapes, hops or horses.
Brandy Chaffin with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Western Colorado Properties is listing the gorgeous Palisade property for $1.5 million.