Irrigated farmland is a finite commodity here in the Grand Valley, especially irrigated farmland that’s suitable for growing peaches or wine grapes. If you’ve dreamed of a Palisade property to explore your farming side, take a closer look at this week’s unique property at 412 35 Road.
The property, which is zoned AFT, is off the main road and adjacent to BLM land. It includes more than seven acres, with seven shares of irrigation land, a private head gate, a cinder-block packing shed with an enormous walk-in cooler, a hoop house and a modest, 1,056-square foot house.
The property has been a peach orchard, and it was also used for growing hemp. It’s currently planted in a cover crop of oats and alfalfa.
The house has a small, covered front porch that faces west, along with three bedrooms and two baths. It has an open floor plan in the common areas, with a bar countertop large enough to seat two or three separating the kitchen from the living room. The flooring in all the common areas is newer luxury vinyl tile, which looks like wood flooring, but is fairly indestructible.
The kitchen has a new dishwasher, along with nice work spaces on the countertop areas, several windows to keep it bright, and a fair amount of cabinetry for storage.
Two of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bath, which was updated with new plumbing fixtures and tile within the last five years. There’s also new flooring in the bedrooms and bath. One of the non-master bedrooms has incredible views of Mount Garfield.
The master bedroom has great views of Grand Mesa and Mount Garfield, and the master bath has a newer walk-in tile shower. The washer and dryer, which are both newer, are conveniently located in the master bath.
Outside, there are several shade trees in the front yard. The back yard is huge, and it’s fenced to keep children and pets from wandering. In addition to a lush lawn area, the backyard also has a small storage shed, a sandbox and a play set.
The packing shed sits on a small hill on the eastern side of the property, and it has new electrical boxes and wiring. There are two drains in the floor. Although the house has great views of Grand Mesa and the Bookcliffs, the elevated location of the packing shed gives it amazing views of Colorado National Monument in the distance, along with the full Bookcliff Range, the Grand Valley and Grand Mesa. There is a gravel road that leads from the front of the house to the packing shed, and beyond to the adjacent BLM areas.
Some of the farm equipment, including a tractor, a plow, a deck mower, a disc and a V-ditcher are negotiable. The hoop house, which sits next to the house on the front of the property, has a shade cloth, as well as irrigation and electricity.
The property sits on a quiet cul-de-sac off the Fruit and Wine Byway that takes drivers and riders from East Orchard Mesa down to Palisade. Stephanie Woolley with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is listing this ag property for $549,000. The sellers are motivated and invite prospective buyers to bring offers.