Palisade properties don’t come onto the real estate market often, and when they do, they don’t remain there long, especially if they include land and senior water rights. This week’s unique property includes 7.78 acres split into four irrigated pastures, and a home with more than 3,100 square feet.
The home is on Rapid Creek Road, about six minutes from downtown Palisade, but a world apart in terms of its privacy, seclusion and natural beauty. Cottonwood Creek runs through the property, and it’s not uncommon to have wildlife running through it, either.
The home has plenty of room for everyone, as well as everyone’s hobbies and careers, with two master suites, two additional bedrooms, two living areas and an enormous great room. It’s also a bit misleading, because from the front, it appears to be a modest rambler.
Once inside, however, the home’s circular floor plan flows from the entry area in the front living room to a small eating space off the kitchen, and then on through to the laundry room. The original master suite is also off the living room, and it includes a large five-piece master bath, with a door that leads to the laundry room and through it, to the kitchen. Two bedrooms, one bath and an informal TV/reading room are on the other side of the kitchen.
In addition to the breakfast nook, the kitchen also has an appliance closet, lots of cabinetry and storage, a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge, and great lighting.
The front half of the house, which includes all of the aforementioned spaces, is a modular home that was placed on the property in 1997. The back half of the home is a stick-built addition that was done in 2000. The two spaces blend seamlessly, however. A door from the laundry area leads to an enclosed and heated back sunporch, which flows in one direction to a spacious mother-in-law suite, and in the other direction to an enormous great room.
The mother-in-law suite could be a great space for elderly parents, guest accommodations or an incredible work-from-home office. There’s a small kitchenette area with a sink, microwave and coffee bar, which opens to a large, open sitting and bedroom area. The MIL suite also has a five-piece bath and a large walk-in closet.
The great room is the heart of the home, and it includes a huge dining area next to the kitchen, which could easily accommodate a table set for 12. There’s also a wood-burning stove that heats up the entire home, and several seating areas and cozy corners for book lovers. There’s plenty of room in the great room for children to play, while Mom can keep an eye on them from the kitchen, as there is a window in the wall that separates the kitchen from the great room, as well as another doorway that leads back around to the kitchen.
If the home sounds like it has all sorts of nooks and crannies, with plenty of places for children to play hide and seek, that’s because it does. This is a great home for extended families, large families or anyone who wants to find their own perfect paradise outside of a subdivision.
The home has an over-sized attached two-car garage with built-in workspaces and storage.
The front and back yards are nicely landscaped, with established lawns, trees and flowering shrubs. There are four separate, irrigated and fenced pastures on the property, and one of them was leased a few years ago by a local farm to grow vegetables. New homeowners could keep all of it in pasture for horses, or plant fruit trees, lavender or vegetables in some of the pasture areas. The home’s location, which is partway up Debeque Canyon, enjoys those million dollar springtime winds which have saved peaches during a late freeze.
The current homeowners did quite a bit of work on the irrigation system in 2012, and have photos and a detailed description of the improvements and how they coordinate with neighbors and the nearby Palisade watershed.
The property is near the Rapid Creek trailhead. The Palisade Rim trail area, along with the river access area, is less than a mile away. Homeowners with horses wouldn’t have to spend their time trailering their horses to a pretty place to ride, and those who love to hike wouldn’t have to drive to a trailhead, as BLM access is also just up the road.
Linda Findley with Fruit and Wine Realty is listing this beautiful Palisade property for $528,000.