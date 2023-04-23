Photo credit: Chelsi Reimer Some of the homes include fireplaces, RV parking and car chargers in the garage. The project is expected to be completed in two months, with three homes currently on the market.
Some time has passed since Palisade saw a new housing development. Cresthaven Acres, the new subdivision being built by Chronos Builders, was started four years ago and is bringing high-end modern farmhouses to the heart of Palisade.
This development is located just off US 6 & 50 and is close to downtown Palisade, Palisade High School and many of the restaurants and amenities in the area.
Some of the homes include fireplaces, RV parking and car chargers in the garage. The project is expected to be completed in two months, with three homes currently on the market.
These three homes are especially unique because there is nothing behind them. The homes are gorgeous with high-end finishes and plenty of space.
The homes include towering ceilings and patios overlooking the Colorado River, Riverbend Park, Mt. Garfield, the Bookcliffs and Grand Mesa. Cresthaven Acres is close to all the best hiking and biking trails in Palisade, so this location is ideal for those looking to explore the outdoors and live in a convenient, quiet location.
This would be a great place for families or retirees, as Palisade is a serene small town with friendly people and a tight-knit community. The subdivision has close proximity to local shops, wineries and all the best things to do in Palisade.
There is a Frisbee golf course, and the Riverfront Trail is nearby. There are also many spots available to put in rafts, tubes and paddleboards for those who enjoy floating the river.
These last three homes all have something unique to offer, and all of the homes will have wine fridges and extra storage. The homes will have several windows to enjoy the mountain vistas, as well as a spacious two-car garage.
Each house is different, and they all have various floor plans and upgrade options. If prospective buyers purchase the property early on, they can customize the house with their preferred finishes and design.
The three homes that are available are 745, 803 and 809 Fairhaven Road. All of the houses in Cresthaven Acres range from $575,000 to $699,000.
For more information, contact The Kimbrough Team at (970) 263-7355, or visit thekimbroughteam.com for the latest updates on the homes.