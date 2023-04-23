Some time has passed since Palisade saw a new housing development. Cresthaven Acres, the new subdivision being built by Chronos Builders, was started four years ago and is bringing high-end modern farmhouses to the heart of Palisade.

This development is located just off US 6 & 50 and is close to downtown Palisade, Palisade High School and many of the restaurants and amenities in the area.

