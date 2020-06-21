Palisade has worked hard to create and maintain its small-town, agricultural charm, and this year has been doubly challenging. In addition to the global pandemic, the shutdown of various businesses and the social unrest across the country, the orchards in Palisade and East Orchard Mesa also suffered a devastating late spring freeze that killed most of the buds on the peach trees, since most of the trees were in bloom when the temperature dipped below 20 degrees.
Some orchards fared better than others, but overall, the outlook is grim, with a crop that’s about 20 to 30 percent of average. That’s particularly bad news for Front Range peach lovers, since many Palisade growers have decided that the best way to cut their expenses and try to salvage this year’s profit is to concentrate on selling locally, which is great news for Grand Valley residents.
Not only will there be peaches in Palisade, the Palisade Chamber of Commerce is optimistic that there will be a peach festival, as well.
“We’re hoping to know by the beginning of July,” said Andrew Webber, executive director of the Palisade Chamber. The festival might be different than in previous years, with vendors and attendees spread out farther than usual.
“We are waiting to hear back from the county and the state,” Webber said. “We have several different plans, and want to know the guidelines and constraints.”
In spite of the challenging year, some business owners are excited about moving forward with their plans in Palisade. Rhonda Hummel with Hummel Real Estate, which has an office in downtown Grand Junction at 316 Main St., is opening a downtown Palisade office at 213 Main St. She’s also opening up a farm and gift store next door, the Purple Bee.
“Palisade is an up-and-coming little town,” Hummel said. “We have a few agents who live and work in the area, and we’re starting to market the area heavily.”
Hummel also operates an organic lavender farm and farm store in the Redlands, but realized that Palisade would be a better fit, so she moved her farm store from the Redlands to the building she bought for Hummel Real Estate.
“With Palisade’s Lavender Festival, we thought it would be a good fit to move the store to Palisade,” Hummel said. “We thought it would be fun to have an in-town farm store.”
The Purple Cow, an ice cream shop on the other side of Main Street next to the Blue Pig Art Gallery, has been in the process of remodeling and getting ready to open for the last year. The finish line is in sight, however, and the ice cream shop (complete with ice cream from Graff Dairy) is hoping to be open by the first week of July.
There have been unexpected delays on the Palisade Plunge, the single track trail that will take cyclists from the top of Grand Mesa 32 miles down to the town of Palisade. Copmoba, the mountain bike organization taking the lead on the trail, hopes that the lower half of the trail will be ready to ride by September. They’re also hoping that the upper half will be under construction in 2021.
Unexpected delays have also slowed the opening of the sporting clays courses at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, which has finished building two incredible courses, but is waiting on the clays to arrive before it can open the newest feature at the shooting range to the public.
There has been no delay in the response from prospective buyers to Palisade’s newest housing option at Cresthaven Acres where brothers Cody and Garrett Davis with Chronos Builders are getting ready to start the process on the next filing.
“We’re hoping to break ground in another year and a half,” Davis said. “We’re exceeding expectations.”
All the homes currently under construction in the neighborhood already have contracts, as does one that has yet to be started. There is no typical buyer, as the neighborhood has attracted retirees as well as young families and professionals who work from home.