Photo credit: Step Beyond Media BOA Builders and Nostrand Homes are the two main builders in the neighborhood, and although the housing market is slowing down, many of the Shadow Mesa homes are selling quickly.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Western Colorado AirBarrier will utilize new air sealing technology for the homes. This technology makes the homes airtight and reduces the cost of monthly utility bills.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media BOA Builders and Nostrand Homes are the two main builders in the neighborhood, and although the housing market is slowing down, many of the Shadow Mesa homes are selling quickly.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Nine completed homes are currently listed for sale, and the builders have pre-sold homes available for Phase 2 based on which of the nine plans buyers choose.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media These homes would make fantastic investment properties. Many people have considered renting or using them as extra income because they are close to numerous amenities.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Elite Energy Concepts will perform duct and blower door tests to ensure home air exchanges are within optimal levels for the new energy codes and certifications.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Shadow Mesa, the long-anticipated Orchard Mesa subdivision development, recently completed Phase 1 and is preparing to start building homes for Phase 2.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Western Colorado AirBarrier will utilize new air sealing technology for the homes. This technology makes the homes airtight and reduces the cost of monthly utility bills.
Shadow Mesa, the long-anticipated Orchard Mesa subdivision development, recently completed Phase 1 and is preparing to start building homes for Phase 2.
BOA Builders, one of the Shadow Mesa home builders, is partnering with two new companies, Western Colorado AirBarrier, an air sealing company, and Elite Energy Concepts, who will provide blower door tests. Next year, Elite Energy Concepts will complete EnergyStar and DOE Zero Energy Ready certifications.
Western Colorado AirBarrier will utilize new air sealing technology, which comprises a water-based formula sprayed into the air of a pressurized home to seal any leaks. This technology makes the homes airtight and reduces the cost of monthly utility bills.
Also, the company will use an Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), which brings in fresh, pre-treated air to ventilate the house while capturing stale, stagnant air and turning it into energy.
These ventilators ensure homeowners always have fresh air to breathe, and this can improve respiratory conditions such as allergies and asthma.
Elite Energy Concepts will perform duct and blower door tests to ensure home air exchanges are within optimal levels for the new energy codes and certifications.
BOA Builders will also transition to using new electric heat pump hot water heaters that function off the heat in the air to create the energy they need. These aforementioned features are a couple of the new technologies being implemented in the energy-efficient homes.
For more information about BOA Builders’ homes, contact Charlie Gechter at (970) 986-1159 or charlie@boabuilders.com.
BOA Builders and Nostrand Homes are the two main builders in the neighborhood, and although the housing market is slowing down, many of the Shadow Mesa homes are still selling quickly. All the homes are selling for $465,000 or less.
According to Wendi Gechter, owner and designer with BOA Builders and eXp Realty LLC, the MLS found that homes in the Shadow Mesa subdivision are selling faster than any other new construction community in Grand Junction within that price range.
Additionally, the monthly HOA was recently lowered from $140 a month to $125 a month, which covers trash and recycling, fiber internet and front yard landscape maintenance.
These homes would make fantastic investment properties, such as rentals or VRBOs. Many people have looked into these homes to rent or utilize as a source of extra income because they are close to numerous amenities. Shadow Mesa is located near downtown Grand Junction, Chipeta Golf Course, the Old Spanish Fork Trail and the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Nine completed homes are currently listed for sale, and the builders have pre-sold homes available for Phase 2 based on which of the nine plans buyers choose.