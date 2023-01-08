Shadow Mesa, the long-anticipated Orchard Mesa subdivision development, recently completed Phase 1 and is preparing to start building homes for Phase 2.

BOA Builders, one of the Shadow Mesa home builders, is partnering with two new companies, Western Colorado AirBarrier, an air sealing company, and Elite Energy Concepts, who will provide blower door tests. Next year, Elite Energy Concepts will complete EnergyStar and DOE Zero Energy Ready certifications.