Home prices have consistently risen across the Grand Valley in the last five years, from a median price of $171,000 in January, 2015, to $260,000 in January, 2020, according to the Bray Real Estate Report. Land prices have also risen, as have both labor and materials for new home construction, so it should come to no surprise that new home prices have also risen dramatically.
In some parts of the Grand Valley, buying a new home may now be out of the reach for many residents. That doesn’t mean, however, that those who want to buy a new home, but who aren’t comfortable with a $400,000 price tag, have to give up on their dream of a brand new home in other parts of the Grand Valley.
Pioneer Meadows is 47-home subdivision near E and 31 1/2 Road that features multiple builders who are all committed to bringing affordable new homes to the market. The infrastructure for the neighborhood was finished in May, 2019, and lot prices were set at around $52,000.
“The lots sold so fast,” said Kim Kerk, the land consultant who worked on the project to bring it from raw dirt to a neighborhood full of homes, streets and residents.
“I liked the price point,” said Corey Bendette with Next Generation Homes, who built a 1,500-square foot home with a two-car garage and an asking price of $275,000. “Homes are moving lightning quick. The second you put it on the MLS, it’s snatched up.”
There are 12 different builders who are working in the subdivision, and although they’re all working to keep home prices under $300,000, they’re all bringing something unique to the neighborhood. Some builders are putting covered front porches on their homes or three-car garages, while others are building two-car garages and positioning the homes on the lot to allow for RV parking.
Some of the builders are including interior upgrades like granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry, while others are trying to keep the homes at a lower price point. Some are building ranch-style homes and others are building two-story homes. Most of the homes in the neighborhood are three-bedroom, but there are a few four-bedroom homes available, as well.
The diversity of builders gives the neighborhood a custom look even though the majority of the builders are building small spec homes. The homes don’t look like four different versions of the same floor plan, and the interior colors and finishes also offer a huge variety for buyers.
“This is the first time I’d worked with so many different builders,” said Kerk. “It’s nice to see their personality come out in the in the homes they build.”
In addition to Next Generation Homes, other builders include BOA Builders, High Altitude Construction, Pruett Homes, RG 18 Road LLC, Mike Roberts, New Beginnings New Homes and others.
Homeowners are responsible for landscaping, and per the HOA, back and side yards must be fenced within eight months of purchasing their home. Lot sizes generally run on the small side, however, so homeowners don’t have to spend a small fortune to landscape or fence. They also won’t require a huge chunk of weekend time to maintain.
Most of the homes in the neighborhood are between 1,500 and 2,000 square feet. Prices generally run from the $270s to just under $300,000, depending on the size and the finishes.
The neighborhood is on the north side of E Road, just west of 31 1/2 Road.