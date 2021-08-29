Real estate projects in the city are often complicated and take a bit longer than in other parts of the Grand Valley. Land and existing buildings have often been used for purposes other than what the new buyer intends, and sometimes properties have to go through extensive cleanup and remediation before new construction or a remodel can start. Zoning or change of use applications have to be approved by the city, and in this last year, COVID, mud slides and soaring prices have all had an impact on large construction projects.
In spite of all that, business owners and developers are continuing to make progress on projects throughout the city center.
The Eddy of Grand Junction, a large apartment and RV park project off C 1/2 Road next to Las Colonias Park, is taking shape, as the apartment buildings are now up and out of the ground. The project developers plan to pre-lease the buildings in the spring of 2022, with the first apartments ready for tenants in July.
The RV park (which will have full hookups) and glamping area, where there will be 24 renovated Air Streams, also with full hookups, are scheduled to be open for business by the summer of 2022. The camping area borders the Colorado River, and right now, the riverbank is still lined with large chunks of concrete and rebar.
“The city has been a great partner,” said Stephanie Copeland, spokesperson for the The Eddy. “The city will be cleaning up the riverbank. We won’t have a beach area, but we want an accessible area where people can walk to the river.”
Foam and Folly Brewery, a microbrewery currently under construction at 330 S. Second, is making progress and owner Jeff Reed has begun brewing beer. He brews several different styles of beer, including a ginger lavender beer that’s perfect on a hot summer day. Reed will use lavender from local farms for that particular brew, and even though the brewery may not be ready to open until sometime in October, he’s hoping to make one last batch of the lavender ginger beer before starting his autumn varieties.
Reed also brews a Baltic porter, which is a rich, dark malty beer with notes of figs and plums, in late autumn, so it may not be available when Foam and Folly opens in October, but it will give locals a great reason to continue visiting until it’s available.
Anyone who has driven on Seventh Street near Orchard has probably noticed the four townhomes that are currently under construction south of The Art Center. The townhomes are all triplexes that are being built on lots where there were smaller, old single family and duplex residences. All of the homes were rentals in poor condition, and the current owner came to the conclusion that renovating the homes would be cost-prohibitive. Like many older buildings, demolition revealed there was quite a bit of asbestos that had to be removed correctly, which delayed and increased the cost to tear down the existing structures.
The new townhomes all feature two units with 1,558 square feet and one unit with 1,100 square feet. All of the homes will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a one-car garage that’s accessed from the back alleyway. The townhomes should be available for lease in late November or early December, and prospective tenants are welcome to call Janice Burtis with RE/MAX 4000 for information about leasing.
Work behind the scenes continues at other big projects in the city center, as a change in use application has been submitted to the city planning office for the former retail building at 664 North Avenue. The applicant hopes to build a microbrewery on the site.
Design work is also continuing at Dos Rios, the property along the river on the west side of the Fifth Street Bridge, where crews have been working for more than a year to remove tall power poles and build infrastructure. Look for more information on that project in the next commercial story in Real Estate Weekly in November.