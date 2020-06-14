Hello Dave,
When can I shred the documents from homes I have bought and sold over the years? Is there ever a need to hang on to closing documents, etc, past two years or so?
I would like to shred them. Please tell me if there is anything I need to keep. Thanks!
Have a great day,
Diana,
Grand Junction
Diana,
What a great question! Wow…. It amazes me how many great questions I get and how relevant they are to everyday life! I never really think about some of these things because I know my wife will! LOL! She is the paperwork person in our house and Lord knows I could not get along without her help on all the things she does behind the scenes that keeps the ball moving forward. I joke all the time that her job is MUCH harder than mine, plus I would be horrible at it! I would never want her job!! Moving on to your question.
From my research, it does not appear under any circumstances that two years is long enough! When you purchase a home you should hold all your purchase contracts, closing documents, and loan documents for as long as you own the property. If you refinance and close out a loan It appears to be good practice to keep the records of your closed loan for at least three tax return years….assuming that you filed your tax returns each of the threeyears. After year three you should be able to shred a closed loan. As long as you have a loan that is open or “active” you should keep all documents and payment history on record.
When you sell a property, it is a good practice to keep your documentation for seven years after the home sale. This appears to be based on the IRS timeline for audits. Apparently, the IRS has three years to audit your tax returns if good-faith errors are in question and six years if they suspect you under-reported income. If you sold a home more than seven years ago I would believe that you are safe to have a shredding party!
I hope this helps you gain some clarity! I very much appreciate the question as I had to do some research and thus learned a lot in the process. Please keep in mind that I am not an attorney or an accountant and before you shred, you might consider asking one or both if the data here jives with their recommendation. On questions like these, I always get follow up comments that are different than my recommendations so I will preface all this by saying that this is to be used as a guide. With that disclaimer, thanks again and happy shredding!!
Dave Kimbrough
The Kimbrough Team