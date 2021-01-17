Dear Dave,
We are getting ready to list our home this spring. We have been getting it all cleaned up and show-ready. We have a dog door that leads from our laundry room out into the backyard.
Our question for you is this – do we leave it or remove it and repair the hole that is left? Do people not buy a house because there is a dog door or is it a good selling point?
Help! Just not sure what to do about this.
Thanks –
Barbara – Grand Junction, CO
Barbara,
Please call me when you decide to sell! If you are perseverating about a dog door, your home is going to show wonderfully. I am confident it will show like a dream. All kidding aside, don’t even concern yourself with such a small item. Many will find it a value add and if they don’t, offer to have it removed and covered for the new owner. Trust me, you are ready for the market. Sit back, take a deep breath and enjoy a few weeks of calm before you hit the market! Happy selling.
Dave Kimbrough
The Kimbrough Team