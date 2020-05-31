Dear Mr. Kimbrough,
I always like to look through the real estate section of the Sunday Sentinel. Property values have definitely gone up substantially in Mesa County! And that leads me to my question. I never see any homes UNDER $200,000 other then mobile homes! I'm sure there is a market out there for a house that won't break the bank! Not to mention individuals that don't mind a "fixer upper" and are willing to put "sweat equity" into a home either for themselves or as an investment! Where are these houses?!
Thanks for your time.
Cindy
Cindy,
Mr. Kimbrough…. I kinda like that, but it sure does make me feel old!
Ok…..moving on!! Cindy, you are right! There are precious few homes on the market under $200,000. From time to time, you will find a good one, but they are few and far between. You are also right that there is a market for homes that will not break the bank and homes where one can gain some “sweat equity,” however it all comes down to the age old economic basics of supply and demand!
The lower end of our market, as with most markets, out-performs the middle and upper end price sectors. The main reason for this is because the lion share of the jobs are in the service industries and our locally owned businesses. These jobs generally pay less than corporate or “white collar” jobs and thus income levels are in line to support home values, and house payments, in the lower end of the housing price spectrum (under $300k). I always look at months of inventory (also related to absorption rates) as an indicator of just how much inventory (homes for sale in a certain price range) is currently on the market.
Months of inventory can be defined as a measure of how fast all the existing homes on the market would last assuming a.) no more listings are added, and b.) the rate at which homes sell is a constant figure based on the average of the last 12 months of sales. This is typically (at least how I do it) calculated in price ranges. Considering that definition a healthy market (near perfect balance between buyers and sellers) is in the neighborhood of 5-6 months. As the months get less than six it becomes an increasingly strong seller’s market, meaning the demand outweighs the supply.
Right now in Grand Junction there is a current home inventory level of 1.5 months priced under $300,000. This would be considered a strong seller’s market. Inversely, as you go higher than six months of inventory you progressively wade deeper into a buyer’s market where the inventory outweighs the demand. As demand remains high in the lower price ranges you will see appreciation in those price ranges set the pace for the market and thus when we hear a market appreciation number of lets say 10 percent (year over year) you can figure (very loosely for the purposes of this article) that those homes in the low end price ranges may have appreciated 15 percent and those homes in the upper end price ranges were in the 6 percent range…….thus leading to a 10 percent increase for the entire market. If you do this year after year you can see that the lower end appreciates at a much higher and faster rate, thus leaving fewer and fewer properties left in those lower price ranges you are asking about.
This does not even touch on the increases in the price of land, infrastructure, government fees, engineering, building supplies, and labor that makes building something new in the under $200,000 price range virtually impossible! We have seen costs soar over the past six years and if this continues it will only drive up the price of housing even further and thus putting more pressure on affordability. Cindy, there you have it! Keep looking as they do come up once in a while, but like a shooting star they don’t hang around long!
