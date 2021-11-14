Dear Dave,
I spend a lot of time out of town and am considering getting a home security system installed. I am sure you have come across plenty of homes that have security systems and might have specific brands or companies that you would recommend. Do you think installing a security system will increase the value of my home? Are there any specific features I should consider? I know there are a lot of options out there and many include smart technology. Any help you can provide would be great—I’m just not exactly sure where to begin.
OK, I am by no means a security system expert. Truth be told, I do not see many homes that have security systems installed. Generally, I think most Grand Valley residents find living here safe and have very few concerns about their overall safety. I don’t believe residents worry very much about their home being broken into or things being stolen. I am certain that as the valley’s population continues to grow, so will the concern relating to crime. From this perspective, being proactive is probably a very good idea. Also, if you are away from your home for long stretches of time on a regular basis it would be nice to have a system that is keeping an eye on your home.
I don’t have any specific recommendations for specific brands or companies, however, when I do see them they are typically Superior Alarms or ADT systems. I would have to say that I do not think a security system will provide a valuable boost to your home, however, some buyers may find it a good selling feature. Many buyers who move here from larger metropolitan areas are interested in security systems, as they are the norm in many areas of the country. I would suggest you invest in one that has smart home features that allow you to view and operate remotely from your computer or smartphone. This kind of technology is the wave of the future in everything and if you are going to have it, you need to be able to access it from wherever you are located. I do believe that many systems can also be integrated into other home features such as screens, lights, door locks and more.
One great feature available now is the security screen. Since we live in an arid climate, where many homes feature evaporative coolers as the primary means of cooling, security screens can prove to be a very useful feature. To draft your evaporative cooler you have to leave a window cracked. This inherently leaves your home vulnerable, but with a security screen if anyone tries to remove it or cut it the alarm will sound. That is a nice feature to have, especially if you have an evaporative cooler as your home's means of cooling. I am sure there are a ton of options and one of the companies can custom create a security system that will work perfectly for your home and lifestyle. Keep in mind that peace of mind may be the most important feature a security system can provide! Sometimes that peace of mind is all the “value” increase required. Let me know how it goes and what you learn!
