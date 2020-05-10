Hi Dave,
Just curious if this applies to open houses: If a couple has chosen a real estate agent, should we not go to open houses on our own? Do we need to announce who we're working with when we walk in? We had seen a particular house with our agent, and the next week it came up as an open house and we wanted to see it a second time, but didn't want to take up the agent’s time again.
Name withheld, Grand Junction
Name withheld,
This is an easy question to answer…. Finally! Just kidding, but the answer is easy! An open house is held “open to the public” for anyone to come look at a home, regardless of their agent representation. The scenario you described happens all the time and it is always best to just let the agent who is working the open house know that you had seen it with your agent and you are just coming back to take a casual second look. Let them know who your agent is and leave it at that. It was kind of you to be respectful of your agent’s time, but I am sure he/she would have been happy to go with you if you desired.
Dave,
Our landscaping needs a complete overhaul! We were in the middle of drawing up plans to revamp our front and back yard when I ran across some ideas for xeriscaping online. I can’t believe I didn’t think of it in the first place! We would love the low maintenance aspect of it since my wife and I travel a lot. The only thing is we’re thinking of downsizing in a few years. Before we take the leap and jump all in on the idea, what’s your opinion on the style and furthermore if it will turn away buyers once we go to sell.
Love your column!
Cynthia & Bob, Grand Junction
Cynthia and Bob,
I think it’s a great idea! Xeriscaping is quite popular and can be very attractive, especially in our “high desert” climate that easily lends itself to that style. The one hesitation I might have revolves around what type of home you have. If your home/neighborhood lend itself to families with younger children then I might lean toward xeriscaping in the front yard and having some grass/yard in the back. I totally get the low/no maintenance attraction, but people with younger kids tend to want a grass back yard for them to have a play area and gravel does not make the most inviting play area for younger kids! If you take these things into account I do not believe you will have any issues when it comes time to sell, in fact it might be a selling point to many buyers who crave the low/no maintenance yard as peoples' time only becomes more valuable as we all get stretched even more thin!
Again, great idea and enjoy your new landscaping!
Dave Kimbrough
The Kimbrough Team
** By the way, Happy Mother’s Day! If you have not called your Mom today to thank her and tell her you love her, stop reading and pick up your phone! Remember, without our moms, none of us would be here so when you think about it, we really do owe them! We should do it much more often, but at least today stop and honor your Mother…..I have watched my wife be a wonderful mom and trust me.......EVERY mom deserves our thanks!
--