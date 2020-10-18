Dear Dave,
My family just loves Halloween. We usually like to go all out with decorating, but this year we have our house on the market to sell. It has been for sale for about six weeks and we haven’t had any offers. What do you think about decorating a house for a ‘holiday’ when it is for sale? I know that every Realtor probably has a different opinion on this, but I would really like to know yours.
Thank you,
Carrie and Tom – Fruita, CO
Carrie & Tom,
I am a firm believer in enjoying this time of year! I personally think it would be a crime not to decorate and enjoy the holidays. In my opinion, a home never feels more like a home than it does during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, and I see no reason not to extend that to include Halloween. No pun intended, however I don’t believe you will scare anyone away by decorating!
I do encourage you to decorate tastefully and try to err on the side of too little rather than too much. With Halloween, I would make a concerted effort to not decorate with things that are too gruesome or scary and make an effort to decorate with all ages in mind. Believe me, if your kids love the way you decorate the likelihood is the families that come to look at your home during the holidays will love it also.
Remember that buying a home is still very much a “feel” thing for most buyers and the more senses you get involved and the more “like a home” you make your home feel the more likely you will be to sell. I can tell you that more often than not, when a buyer gets a feel about a home and they can picture themselves or their family living there, your chances of them making an offer go up significantly. Also, don’t be afraid to bake some cookies, pies, cake or at the least light a candle that plays up the holiday season. We have purchased cinnamon pine cones in the past and for less than 10 bucks it will fill your home with a wonderful aroma. This is the greatest time of year to have fun and get immersed in the season, enjoy it because it will be gone too soon. Remember time is the one thing we can’t get back, so enjoy it, have fun and make this a season to remember.
The key take away here is tasteful and not overdone, yet have fun and enjoy the season. The spirit of the holidays is contagious and my bet is someone will catch the spirit at your house this season. Don’t be the least bit shocked if you sell between now and the end of the year!
Dave Kimbrough
The Kimbrough Team