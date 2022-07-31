Many significant business opportunities are available at 1063 Pitkin Avenue, located near 12th Street. Built in 1979, this huge commercial property boasts a great visible location right off of Pitkin Avenue and the I-70 Business Loop, and the property comprises 3,100 square feet for all of the buildings included in the real estate price.
Two of the buildings are being used as a garage and a salon, and the price tag for this prime location offers real estate income from the following businesses: an auto repair garage, interlock business, Napa Auto Care Center and a hair salon. All of the businesses and buildings are included in the real estate price.
The property, Fox’s Garage, is close to Downtown Grand Junction, and the business has been family-owned and operated for three generations. This is a great opportunity for those interested in running their own business or generating extra income. The current owner of the property would be willing to train the new owner on how to run the business. This is a great commercial property that is just waiting for the right buyer to come along, and the convenient location means plenty of business opportunities as well as a prime real estate location.
This exceptional commercial property is listed by Toni Heiden with Heiden Homes Realty at $950,000.