Many significant business opportunities are available at 1063 Pitkin Avenue, located near 12th Street. Built in 1979, this huge commercial property boasts a great visible location right off of Pitkin Avenue and the I-70 Business Loop, and the property comprises 3,100 square feet for all of the buildings included in the real estate price.

Two of the buildings are being used as a garage and a salon, and the price tag for this prime location offers real estate income from the following businesses: an auto repair garage, interlock business, Napa Auto Care Center and a hair salon. All of the businesses and buildings are included in the real estate price.