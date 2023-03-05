Alisha Mendelson_BHHS GJ.jpg

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Grand Junction native and leading residential real estate specialist Alisha Mendelson has been named managing broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties Grand Junction office.

Mendelson’s promotion comes on the heels of also being named among the top Colorado brokers for 2022 in unit sales, earning her the Presidents Circle Award, which recognizes the top 6% in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of more than 45,000 brokers.