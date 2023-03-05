GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Grand Junction native and leading residential real estate specialist Alisha Mendelson has been named managing broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties Grand Junction office.
Mendelson’s promotion comes on the heels of also being named among the top Colorado brokers for 2022 in unit sales, earning her the Presidents Circle Award, which recognizes the top 6% in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of more than 45,000 brokers.
This is the third year in a row Mendelson has been recognized nationally for top sales achievements, including being named to the Leading Edge Society in 2020 and 2021, an honor given to the top 14% of brokers in the network.
Mendelson’s foray into residential real estate evolved from her Western Slope upbringing in a family of builders and developers.
This enabled her to become knowledgeable about the different markets that make up the Grand Valley and cultivate relationships with industry professionals, allowing her to provide additional resources to clients and colleagues.
“Alisha’s expertise and knowledge in writing contracts and cultivating a strong culture made her the ideal choice for the managing broker position in our Grand Junction office,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “She is a great asset to the office and company, allowing us to continue to build upon our success in the Grand Valley market."
"I am extremely fortunate to be a part of a company that values its clients and brokers the way Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties does,” said Mendelson. "I am eager for the opportunity to lead, collaborate and support our talented brokers and grow our brand awareness through exceptional client service before, during and after their real estate transactions.”
Mendelson is a graduate of Colorado Mesa University with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration. Outside the real estate arena, she enjoys traveling, camping, photography and supporting her two sons at sporting events. She can be reached at (970) 216-1924 or alisha@bhhsco.com.