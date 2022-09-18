GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Bray and Company is honored and excited to announce being recognized as a top Colorado Company among real estate companies statewide. Now in its 35th year, ColoradoBiz magazine annually recognizes top companies and organizations across the state for their community involvement, growth in financial performance and outstanding business achievements. To be eligible for consideration, companies must be based in Colorado or show significant business presence in the state.

Last night at ColoradoBiz Magazine’s annual awards banquet, Bray and Company was announced as a Top Colorado Business in the Real Estate category.