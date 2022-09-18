GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Bray and Company is honored and excited to announce being recognized as a top Colorado Company among real estate companies statewide. Now in its 35th year, ColoradoBiz magazine annually recognizes top companies and organizations across the state for their community involvement, growth in financial performance and outstanding business achievements. To be eligible for consideration, companies must be based in Colorado or show significant business presence in the state.
Last night at ColoradoBiz Magazine’s annual awards banquet, Bray and Company was announced as a Top Colorado Business in the Real Estate category.
“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. Since our very beginning as a small two-person company on the front porch of Sherman and Roxie Bray’s house, through our growth today, we have adhered closely to our values. We are driven to meet the needs of our clients by providing an exceptional experience and very honored to be recognized for our amazing people here at Bray and Company,” says Michelle Urlacher, President.
With hundreds of applications this year, ColoroBiz Magazine’s website is quoted as saying, “The outpouring of applications for this year’s Top Company awards is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of enterprises that do business in the state.” Learn more about the Top Company Awards at https://www.cobizmag.com/top-companies-2022/.