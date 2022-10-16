GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Last night at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom three Bray and Company agents were honored at the Grand Junction Area REALTORS® Association (GJARA) banquet. What at night at the GJARA Installation Banquet!” exclaims Stewart Cruickshank, Sales Manager at Bray and Company. “We could not be prouder of these amazing, talented, and dedicated agents! They are ROCKSTARS and we are honored to have them on our team!”

First in the evening, Katie Davis, commercial real estate broker at Bray Commercial was inducted to the GJARA Board of Directors. Katie was elected to the board by her peers and will serve a two-year term. “I am very honored my fellow REALTORS® gave me this opportunity to represent them,” says Katie. She plans to utilize her experience in sales and marketing to contribute towards the association’s common goal of ‘elevating the brand of REALTOR®’ to the community. “If there are any issues that are concerning to Real Estate Brokers, please feel free to contact me,” says Katie.