GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Last night at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom three Bray and Company agents were honored at the Grand Junction Area REALTORS® Association (GJARA) banquet. What at night at the GJARA Installation Banquet!” exclaims Stewart Cruickshank, Sales Manager at Bray and Company. “We could not be prouder of these amazing, talented, and dedicated agents! They are ROCKSTARS and we are honored to have them on our team!”
First in the evening, Katie Davis, commercial real estate broker at Bray Commercial was inducted to the GJARA Board of Directors. Katie was elected to the board by her peers and will serve a two-year term. “I am very honored my fellow REALTORS® gave me this opportunity to represent them,” says Katie. She plans to utilize her experience in sales and marketing to contribute towards the association’s common goal of ‘elevating the brand of REALTOR®’ to the community. “If there are any issues that are concerning to Real Estate Brokers, please feel free to contact me,” says Katie.
During the GJARA annual awards, Scott Hayduk received the “REALTOR® in Action” award. This award recognizes an agent’s contribution to the community at large. “It is an honor to be recognized for my community involvement,” says Scott. “I find it to be an absolute pleasure to be able to give back to such a wonderful community, a community that is so very generous. I am very grateful for all the organizations and volunteers in our community that give of their time, talent, and treasure.”
To cap the evening off, the prestigious “REALTOR® of the Year” award was presented to Tyler Harris! The REALTOR® of the Year is the highest honor that GJARA bestows upon one of its members nominated by his or her peers and selected by the Awards Committee. Tyler was recognized for his involvement in the community and participation in local, state, and national associations as well as his association and MLS records, business accomplishments, and spirit of service. “Winning the REALTOR® of the Year for GJARA has been a goal of mine since I got into this business in 2017, says Tyler. “I have dedicated myself to making an impact on my community, peers, and profession since I began my career. To be recognized for this award is humbling and something I will remember forever.”
In addition to all the outstanding new board members and award-winning REALTOR’s® who were recognized at the annual Installation Banquet, GJARA also recognizes someone from outside the real estate industry who exemplifies community service. Last night, Anne Wenzel with the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) was awarded the 2022 Community Service Award. “All of us here at Bray and Company want to congratulate Anne, say Bray and Company President, Michelle Urlacher. “Thank you for all you do for our community this award is well deserved!” WCCF is a nonprofit, public charity established by local community leaders in 1996. WCCF manages over $118 million in total assets and more than 350 funds including administration of the Bray Cares Foundation fund.