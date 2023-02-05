Grand Junction, CO - Bray and Company recently added a new leadership position and named Mike Urlacher as Director of their Maintenance and Construction division.
Mike brings extensive knowledge with his background in construction and maintenance. “We are excited to grow this division in 2023,” says Bray and Company CEO, Robert Bray. “With Mike’s expertise, he will enable us to provide additional services for our all our divisions and their clients.”
Most recently, Mike worked for Porter Homes, where he managed the company operations and helped clients with their custom home needs. Prior to that, he worked at FCI Constructors as an estimator, and he has held many other construction jobs in the years since high school.
Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management and Associate of Applied Science degree in Construction Technology from Colorado Mesa University. He has also taught Construction Management courses at Western Colorado Community College.
“I look forward to the growth this talented and dedicated maintenance team can achieve in 2023 and beyond,” says Mike. “Stepping into our own as a division of Bray and Company is a great opportunity, and we are eager to build something that further serves our customers.”
Outside of work, Mike is an avid family man. His priority is spending time with his two children, Brayden (12) and Taylor (9), and wife, Michelle. His favorite activity is fly fishing, and you can find him on the local rivers any time of the year.
About Bray and Company Real Estate
The Bray Real Estate family of companies includes residential sales, commercial and business sales, property management, maintenance and construction as well as development with over 100 REALTORS® and employees. Bray and Co. has based its reputation in Western Colorado on a commitment to integrity for over 75 years. Bray and Company serves the communities of Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Garfield counties.