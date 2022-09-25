Funding Available for Housing-Related Needs in Mesa County
September 15, 2022 Grand Junction, CO – The Bray Cares Foundation announced the opening of the 2022 grant opportunity for organizations working to address housing-related needs in Mesa County. The Bray Cares Foundation, managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, raises funds and makes grants annually to address these needs in our community. The application process opens September 15, and the deadline to apply is Friday, October 14, 2022, by 5pm.
Now in its fourth year of funding, the Bray Cares Foundation has awarded $75,000 in total grants and plans to award $35,000 this year.
“When we started the Bray Cares Foundation in 2018, our goal was to grow the amount of money we gave back to our community. I am very pleased to see the awards growing each year with the support of our Bray employees, associates and generous businesses that continue to support our efforts,” stated Robert Bray, CEO, Bray Real Estate.
Serving the Grand Valley since 1946, Bray Real Estate established the Bray Cares Foundation to help address housing-related needs in Mesa County. The Foundation’s focus of Supporting Our HOME Community aims to help those who struggle to keep a roof over their heads.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, managing charitable funds for community good. Currently, the Community Foundation manages over 350 charitable funds totaling $118 million in assets and awards over $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.