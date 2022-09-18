Copy of Summer Bash-6.jpg

Grand Junction, CO – Grand Junction Realtor, The Christi Reece Group, is proud to announce the recipients of their most recent Circle Fund. Colorado Discover Ability received $18,000, Colorado West Land Trust received $7,500, and Roice-Hurst Humane Society received $7,500. Child and Migrant Services, Eureka McConnell Science Museum, Gateway-Unaweep Fire Protection District, Grand Mesa Nordic Council, Mesa County 4-H Foundation, Palisade High School Choir and The Grand Valley Resettlement Program all received $1,000 each.

The Circle Fund is the charitable giving arm of The Christi Reece Group. Every quarter, two percent of their earnings are donated to local nonprofits. Nominations for the nonprofits are provided by the community via The Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, then their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly recipients of The Circle Fund. Since its inception in 2019, The Circle Fund has contributed $248,500 to local nonprofits.