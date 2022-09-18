Grand Junction, CO – Grand Junction Realtor, The Christi Reece Group, is proud to announce the recipients of their most recent Circle Fund. Colorado Discover Ability received $18,000, Colorado West Land Trust received $7,500, and Roice-Hurst Humane Society received $7,500. Child and Migrant Services, Eureka McConnell Science Museum, Gateway-Unaweep Fire Protection District, Grand Mesa Nordic Council, Mesa County 4-H Foundation, Palisade High School Choir and The Grand Valley Resettlement Program all received $1,000 each.
The Circle Fund is the charitable giving arm of The Christi Reece Group. Every quarter, two percent of their earnings are donated to local nonprofits. Nominations for the nonprofits are provided by the community via The Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, then their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly recipients of The Circle Fund. Since its inception in 2019, The Circle Fund has contributed $248,500 to local nonprofits.
“We changed things up a little bit this round by combining two quarters' worth of the Circle Fund to present at our big client Backyard Bash on September 10th!” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “The Bash was a way to thank our clients for putting their trust in us and enabling us to make these contributions to our community. It was so great to award $40,000 to ten different and very deserving organizations!"