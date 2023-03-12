Grand Junction, CO (February 28, 2023) - Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties proudly commends its 2022 Award Winners on their exceptional achievements.
International President’s Elite
Cindy Ficklin and Annette Hejl have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite award, placing them in the top two percent of Coldwell Banker teams internationally.
International President’s Circle
The Shafer Team has been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle award, placing them in the top 14% of all Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
International Diamond Society
Don Almond and Taylor Knight have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society award, placing them in the top 10% of all Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
International Sterling Society
Amy Ashcraft, Keenan Coit and The VCK Group have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society award, placing them in the top 16% of all Coldwell Banker agents and the top 30% of teams internationally.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Awards
The Shafer Team has received the Top Team of the Year, as the team with the highest adjusted gross commission income in their branch.
Skyler Kraai has received the Rookie of the Year award, as the new-to-Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties agent that has the highest adjusted gross commission income in the office during their first year with the company.
Cindy Ficklin has received the Salesperson of the Year (ACGI) award, presented to the agent with the highest adjusted gross commission income in their branch.
Annette Hejl has received the Salesperson of the Year (Sales Volume & Units), presented to the agent with the highest sales volume and units in their branch.
Niki Yenter-Przystup has received the Distinctive Angel award, as the agent that gives of themselves and positively impacts the community through volunteering and other acts of kindness.
“These agents show a high level of commitment and excellence in their industry. We are incredibly proud of their success and continued dedication,” said Todd Conklin, Chairman of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “I am grateful to be surrounded by agents that reflect our company’s goals and have shown perseverance, integrity and ingenuity.”