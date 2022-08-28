Company Ranks Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Grand Junction, CO - Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties have been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 ranking for the seventh year. This list recognizes the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and is a symbol of American ingenuity and resilience. Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties saw an annual growth of 105 percent over three years and an impressive sales volume of over $1.8 billion in 2021.