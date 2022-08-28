Company Ranks Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
Grand Junction, CO - Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties have been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 ranking for the seventh year. This list recognizes the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and is a symbol of American ingenuity and resilience. Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties saw an annual growth of 105 percent over three years and an impressive sales volume of over $1.8 billion in 2021.
Inc. 5000 has given first national exposure to many well-known companies such as Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit, Zapos and many others. This year’s list honors 5000 companies that achieved strong growth in a time of change and uncertainty. Companies on this list have contributed to over 1.1 million new jobs for Americans in 2022.
“Our company strives for excellence, innovation, and to offer services that go above and beyond what our clients expect. This continued recognition is proof that we are holding ourselves to the highest standards and are committed to what we do,” said Todd Conklin, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Chairman. “Our inclusion on this list highlights the hard work and dedication of each of our agents and staff.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."