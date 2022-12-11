The Bray Cares Foundation recently awarded eight nonprofit organizations a total of $35,000 in grant funding to address housing-related needs in Mesa County this month. Bray Cares Foundation partners with the Western Colorado Community Foundation to raise funds and make grants annually to address this need.
Now in its fourth year of funding, Bray Cares Foundation has awarded $110,000 in total grants.
The following organizations received support through this year’s funding:
• Foster Alumni Mentors: Housing support for youth aging out of foster care
• Grand Valley Catholic Outreach: Stop Eviction rental assistance program
• Habitat for Humanity: Flooring for two homes
• HomewardBound of the Grand Valley: General support for homeless shelter
• Joint Development Associates: Grand Valley Resettlement program
• Karis, Inc.: Commercial washer/dryer for Laurel House Apartments
• Mesa County RSVP: Handyman project for seniors to stay in homes
• The Joseph Center: Grant Assistance Program (GAP) for families in transition
Serving the Grand Valley since 1946, Bray and Company established the Bray Cares Foundation to help address housing-related needs in Mesa County.
Funding targets projects that provide emergency shelter and rent assistance, affordable housing and programs that help seniors, veterans and special needs individuals stay in their homes.
About Bray and Company
Bray and Company family of real estate businesses serve residential, commercial, and property management needs with offices in Grand Junction and Rifle Colorado. With over 100 REALTORS® and employees, Bray and Company has based its reputation in the communities it serves on a commitment to integrity for over 75 years.
About Western Colorado Community Foundation
The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, managing charitable funds for community good. Currently, the Community Foundation manages over 300 charitable funds totaling $100 million in assets and awards over $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.