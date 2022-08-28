Shnicka Paul Heath is the newest Realtor at Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction. Shnicka previously joined Heiden Homes as a real estate agent, but became a Realtor when she was inducted into the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association in July. The membership enables her to advertise properties for sale on the Mesa County multiple listing service.
Shnicka moved to Grand Junction in 2019 from the Midwest. She worked in the school system in Spencer, Iowa before moving to Grand Junction, where she worked for School District 51 and for Life Academy. Shnicka currently works at the Department of Motor Vehicles. She has also managed a home for women, mentored children in foster care, organized women’s events and painted homes. She has four children.
Shnicka is a believer that one can achieve most anything as long as you put your mind to it. She loves God, her family and people. She enjoys serving people and enriching the lives of those around her. She looks forward to helping people find their forever home.
