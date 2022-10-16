John Sabal posted the highest dollar volume in closings for September for Heiden Homes Realty. John tied for the most closed transactions with Toni Heiden, Kathy Tomkins, Cynthia Castaneda and Serena Salgado.

Sabal has been a Realtor since 2012, and he is currently operations manager for PureLine Treatment Systems. He also has experience as a golf course manager and various other management and entrepreneurial adventures. After moving to the Grand Valley, John fell in love with Palisade. He purchased a home on acreage, and when he obtained his real estate license, he pledged to focus on the Palisade area. John purchased and operated the Palisade Café and Wine Bar in downtown Palisade for several years, further entrenching himself in the unique culture of the east end of the Valley.