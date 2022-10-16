John Sabal posted the highest dollar volume in closings for September for Heiden Homes Realty. John tied for the most closed transactions with Toni Heiden, Kathy Tomkins, Cynthia Castaneda and Serena Salgado.
Sabal has been a Realtor since 2012, and he is currently operations manager for PureLine Treatment Systems. He also has experience as a golf course manager and various other management and entrepreneurial adventures. After moving to the Grand Valley, John fell in love with Palisade. He purchased a home on acreage, and when he obtained his real estate license, he pledged to focus on the Palisade area. John purchased and operated the Palisade Café and Wine Bar in downtown Palisade for several years, further entrenching himself in the unique culture of the east end of the Valley.
Toni is owner and managing broker for Heiden Homes, and she was named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. She’s a member of the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction and a past-President of the club. She is also a board member for the Grand Junction Symphony and a member of the Symphony Guild.
Toni has been recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors for her more than 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Kathy Tomkins has considerable experience in construction and the mobile home parts business. She is a Grand Valley native who owned a heavy equipment construction company and started a gravel pit in the 1990s.
Cynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor since 2007. Cynthia has juggled two or three jobs at once during her working years, and she currently cares for a wheelchair-bound client, Carrie, whom Cynthia takes to the movies, concerts, church and trips out of town. Cynthia has been caring for disabled clients for more than 25 years.
Serena Salgado attended high school in Leadville and moved to Grand Junction in 1995. She graduated from Intellitec College in Grand Junction, with a degree in Business Administration. She has served as vice-president and office manager for Salgado Concrete since 2003, and she earned her Colorado real estate license in July 2021.
Heiden Homes Realty has been in business in downtown Grand Junction since 2003. To view properties for sale or rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.
