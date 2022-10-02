John SH 842021 (1).jpg

John Sabal posted the highest dollar volume in sales for Heiden Homes Realty in August. John tied for the most closings with Anthony Heiden, Mary Kruse, Kathy Tomkins and Mike Moran.

Sabal has been a Realtor since 2012, and is currently Operations Manager for PureLine Treatment Systems. He also has experience as a golf course manager and various other management and entrepreneurial adventures. After moving to the Grand Valley, John fell in love with Palisade. He purchased a home on acreage, and when he obtained his real estate license, he pledged to focus on the Palisade area.