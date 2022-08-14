Toni Heiden posted the most closed transactions and the highest dollar volume in sales in July for Heiden Homes Realty.
Toni is the owner/broker for Heiden Homes Realty in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado, and she has 44 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni was honored as GJARA Realtor of the Year for 2021, recognized for performance as a Realtor and involvement in the community.
Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is Past-President of the club), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. She is past chair of the local Realtor Political Action Committee and the GJARA Public Relations Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She also has Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.