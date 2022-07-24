Toni Heiden posted the highest dollar volume in sales in June for Heiden Homes Realty. Toni and Kathy Tomkins tied for the most closed transactions for the month.
Toni is the owner/broker for Heiden Homes Realty in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. Toni has 44 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is Past-President of the club), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. She is past chair of the local Realtor Political Action Committee and the GJARA Public Relations Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She also has Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
Kathy Tomkins has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience, in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Tomkins has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
Heiden Homes Realty is located at 735 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction.