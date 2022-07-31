The 30 Under 30 award celebrates top young real estate professionals who have made their mark at Coldwell Banker.
Grand Junction, CO (July 26, 2022) - Kenzie Ross has been named to Coldwell Banker’s 30 Under 30 list. This list honors top affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have made strides in driving sales and excelled as both leaders and humanitarians in the industry.
Each year, Coldwell Banker recognizes 30 professionals under the age of 30 who demonstrate success in sales, philanthropy, and leadership. This year’s recipients were chosen from the brand’s network of over 100,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,200 offices in 40 countries and territories. This distinction honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started the company at 24 and 28 years of age, respectively.
“Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is incredibly proud to celebrate Kenzie’s accomplishments, and commends her dedication to serving both her clients and our community,” said Todd Conklin, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Chairman. “We continue to be inspired by the young professionals on our team, and are thrilled to be recognizing the fourth agent in our company’s history to receive this prestigious award.”
Kenzie Ross has been an agent with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties since March 2020. A native of the Grand Valley, Kenzie has enjoyed watching the area expand into what it has become today. Her passion for helping others and making friends has made her an essential part of our company. In addition to selling real estate, Kenzie has dedicated time to serving her community. She volunteers with the Colorado Special Olympics and was instrumental in making this year's State Summer Games at Colorado Mesa University a success.
"The 30 Under 30 award highlights our newest and brightest professionals at Coldwell Banker, and we are delighted to celebrate this year's winners,” said M. Ryan Gorman, CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC. “I am proud to have an incredible network of influential leaders who endlessly explore new approaches to go above and beyond for their clients and continue to be a resource to those searching for their dream home. We know this year's winners will continue to shine brightly!"