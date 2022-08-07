Landon Law.jpg

GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Bray and Company welcomes Landon Law to our family of agents. Landon grew up in Palisade on a 10-acre farm. She attended Palisade Elementary and Holy Family Academy. Camping in Moab and riding horses around Mt. Garfield and the Mesa were her childhood pastime. Landon also spent time in Edwards and Denver, Colorado, until leaving for Scottsdale, Arizona, where she attended high school. Landon was recruited by California Lutheran University to play tennis. She stayed in southern California until the pandemic. “I moved back during the pandemic to help my mom and get back to my roots,” Landon says.

Landon currently lives just five minutes away from her mother’s farm in Palisade with her two dogs, aka children. She is also very close with her parents. “I have two wonderful parents that had or currently have real estate licenses. They have been supportive of every decision I have made in life. They are both charismatic and taught me about empathy, strength and dedication,” she says.

