GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Bray and Company welcomes Landon Law to our family of agents. Landon grew up in Palisade on a 10-acre farm. She attended Palisade Elementary and Holy Family Academy. Camping in Moab and riding horses around Mt. Garfield and the Mesa were her childhood pastime. Landon also spent time in Edwards and Denver, Colorado, until leaving for Scottsdale, Arizona, where she attended high school. Landon was recruited by California Lutheran University to play tennis. She stayed in southern California until the pandemic. “I moved back during the pandemic to help my mom and get back to my roots,” Landon says.
Landon currently lives just five minutes away from her mother’s farm in Palisade with her two dogs, aka children. She is also very close with her parents. “I have two wonderful parents that had or currently have real estate licenses. They have been supportive of every decision I have made in life. They are both charismatic and taught me about empathy, strength and dedication,” she says.
Landon’s past experiences have taught her plenty about customer service. “I have always liked learning different things and always enjoyed catering to clients in every job in any industry,” says Landon. She has been a wrangler, a waitress, a bartender, a valet, a receptionist and a manager of a small chain of pet stores, her last position a Professional Dog Groomer. “I have always enjoyed working with animals just as much as people. I believe being patient has helped me succeed in my client relationships, furry and not,” says Landon.
While Landon is new to real estate in the Grand Valley, she began her real estate career while she was in Scottsdale. She says she is excited and honored to work with a well-established company like Bray and Company.
When working with buyers and sellers, Landon likes to take the extra mile to ensure her clients feel comfortable with every decision they make, knowing she will guide them down the right path. She believes that a home is a sanctuary, and by understanding a family’s activities, school needs and other important criteria, she can help them find a wonderful fit.
Landon loves living in a place that has four seasons as well as an area that has quick access to all the sports and activities she likes to do. “I take full advantage of the seasonal activities the Grand Valley and surrounding area has to offer. I am so grateful to be back home, and I look forward to helping my clients find their homes too," she says.