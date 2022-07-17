GRAND JUNCTION, CO - Bray and Company Commercial Real Estate welcomes agent Lori Long to the commercial team. Lori started with Bray and Company in the residential division a little over a year ago, but soon found her passion and expertise working in commercial real estate with Katie Davis. Like Katie, Lori also worked many years in the oil and gas sector where being able to think on the fly and being highly responsive to changing situations was part of the job description. This taught her to be focused, organized and able to think creatively.
Lori thoroughly enjoys the real estate business. Getting to know new clients and helping them find the property that suits them and their needs is what Lori finds most rewarding.
“I like to keep my clients updated and informed throughout their real estate transaction,” says Lori. “Whether buying, selling or starting a business and looking for your first space, my goal is for you to have an enjoyable and rewarding experience.”
Lori is a Colorado native and has called the Grand Valley home since 1997. She enjoys spending time with her family, riding ATV’s, hiking, and camping.
“I love exploring Western Colorado and the surrounding areas and experiencing the natural beauty that is in this part of the world,” says Lori. She extends this excitement for where she lives to her clients as well. “This truly is a wonderful place to live and work.”