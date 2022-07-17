GRAND JUNCTION, CO - Shannon Cassidy is joining Bray and Company Real Estate and will be working on Tyler Harris’s team. Shannon was born in Clearwater, Florida, and lived in Florida for the first 21 years of her life before heading to Colorado, where she first lived on the Front Range before moving west to Battlement Mesa in June 2021.
“My favorite thing about living in Western Colorado is the scenery! Coming from Florida, I'm used to flat land. I'm always in awe of the beauty of the mountains,” says Shannon.
Shannon earned her real estate license in October 2020. Before that, she worked as an office assistant, transaction coordinator and real estate assistant. Shannon enjoys working with people and getting to know her clients. Shannon also volunteers as an ambassador for the Western Garfield Chamber of Commerce, and she serves clients in both Mesa and Garfield counties.
“I'm personable, have great communication skills and will go above and beyond to get the job done!” Shannon describes herself. “My expertise is in first time home buyers and first responders! I offer a first responder discount to my hero clients.”
Shannon and her fiancé, Michael, are getting married on September 24, 2022, in Fruita, Colorado. They have two Boston terriers, 11-year-old Riley and 6-month-old Piper, who was added to the family on Valentine's Day. When not serving her clients, Shannon enjoys going to concerts, reading and crafting.