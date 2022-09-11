Jessie Headshot.jpg
SPIELER MEDIA PRODUCTIONS

Grand Junction, CO – The Christi Reece Group has added a new Team Lead Executive Assistant. Please welcome Jessie Quinn!

Jessie was born and raised in the South-Eastern corner of Wyoming. Shortly after graduating from college, she found her way to the real estate world. First, as an office manager, then, a year later, as a REALTOR®. During her time, she was able to learn all the ins and outs of the buying and selling process, contracts and great communication and customer service skills.