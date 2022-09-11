Grand Junction, CO – The Christi Reece Group has added a new Team Lead Executive Assistant. Please welcome Jessie Quinn!
Jessie was born and raised in the South-Eastern corner of Wyoming. Shortly after graduating from college, she found her way to the real estate world. First, as an office manager, then, a year later, as a REALTOR®. During her time, she was able to learn all the ins and outs of the buying and selling process, contracts and great communication and customer service skills.
Over her 10-year venture, she realized she enjoys being behind the scenes a little more, where she can help make sure buyer and seller needs are exceeded, while being a team player for those around her.
Jessie's love affair with the Grand Valley began about eight years ago after some family members relocated here. She joined them here about a year and a half ago.
As an outdoor enthusiast, she enjoys all things outdoors, from camping to mountain biking to cross-country skiing. As a hobby aerialist, she's always looking for a way to hang upside down.
Jessie is excited to bring her diverse background and skills to the amazing team at The Christi Reece Group.
“We’re so excited to have Jessie at CRG,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Her background in real estate is going to be a great asset to our team leads!”