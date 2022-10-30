Grand Junction, CO – The Christi Reece Group has three new agents on the team. Please welcome REALTORS® Harriet Matthews, Shayna VanDyke and Julian Obando!
Harriet is extremely excited to join the Christi Reece Group. She brings over 20 years of experience as a Realtor, always striving for excellent communication with her clients to make the buying or selling process seamless.
Drawn by the beauty, diversity and endless outdoor recreation opportunities the Grand Valley has to offer, her husband and she moved here in 2006. Harriet enjoys hiking with her two dogs and fly fishing with her husband, who is a retired nurse from the VA Medical Center.
They have two adult children and two grandchildren. Earning her Master Gardener designation has afforded her some opportunities to further understand native plants and our unique environment. Serving on the local Trout Unlimited Board and the Fruita Arts and Culture Board has been a way to connect and give back to the community and projects she feels passionate about.
Shayna was born and raised in the Grand Junction area. Before she became a Realtor, she worked as a licensed preschool teacher, which sparked a great passion for helping children.
She hopes that with the success of her real estate career, she can give back to the community, supporting children's futures. When she isn’t working, she enjoys reading, going to the gym and being outside doing a variety of things like camping, hiking and the occasional hunting trip.
Out of all the Christi Reece Group core values, her favorite is Excellence and Efficiency in Everything. Shayna finds it important to do her best in everything that she does and makes sure that everyone she works with gets the same level of excellence across the board.
Julian was born in Bogota, Colombia. At the age of seven, he moved to Dubai. While being raised in Dubai, he learned the importance of self-growth and entrepreneurship. Five years ago, Julian moved to the U.S. by himself to play soccer.
Julian received his Bachelor's Degree at Colorado Mesa University. He studied Business Management and Real Estate. During the process, he fell in love with the state of Colorado. Julian decided to pursue real estate because of the welcoming love that Grand Junction has given him. He feels it is time to give back to that loving community. Julian también habla español!
“We’re thrilled to have these three on our team,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “As our team grows, we love bringing fresh perspectives and experiences to the team dynamic and to what we can offer our clients!”