Grand Junction, CO – July 25, 2022 – The Christi Reece Group has two new agents on the team; please welcome REALTORS® Lindsey and Doug Yochem!
Prior to becoming REALTORS®, they were in the hospitality industry for a combined 50+ years. While they loved living in the high country, they decided in 2017 that it was time to travel the world and find a new perfect place to call home. When they returned to the US, they spent the following three years traveling throughout 35 states. During their travels, their minds kept coming back to Colorado, and there was a moment that they just knew the Grand Valley was the perfect next place to live. This area ticks all the boxes for an outdoor lifestyle - to be able to easily access a hiking trail, a biking trail, a classic desert rock climb or simply be in the middle of nowhere is truly a dream. Also, most of their family lives in the Valley, and to be close to them is a blessing.
Coming from the ski resort industry, real estate is a natural progression for them, as providing six diamond service is in their blood. At the Christi Reece Group, they are equipped with the latest technology to help clients buy or sell property quickly and efficiently. With state-of-the art-systems and an incredible support team at CRG, they are able to focus on putting their clients’ interests first!
“We’re so happy to add this dynamic duo to our incredible team,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Their customer service focused background, combined with their sense of adventure, makes them the perfect agents for our group!”