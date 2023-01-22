IMG-7495v2.jpg

Grand Junction, CO – January 18, 2023 – Grand Valley real estate company, The Christi Reece Group, is proud to announce the recipients of their most recent Circle Fund.

The Roice-Hurst Humane Society received $10,000, Kids Aid: The Backpack Program received $5,000, and Colorado West Pride and the Colorado National Monument Association each received $2,500.