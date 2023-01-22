Grand Junction, CO – January 18, 2023 – Grand Valley real estate company, The Christi Reece Group, is proud to announce the recipients of their most recent Circle Fund.
The Roice-Hurst Humane Society received $10,000, Kids Aid: The Backpack Program received $5,000, and Colorado West Pride and the Colorado National Monument Association each received $2,500.
The Circle Fund is the charitable giving arm of The Christi Reece Group. Every quarter, two percent of their earnings are donated to local nonprofits.
Nominations for the nonprofits are provided by the community via The Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, then their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly recipients of The Circle Fund. Since its inception in 2019, The Circle Fund has contributed $268,500 to local nonprofits.
“We were so excited to give to such a diverse group of organizations this quarter!” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Two of the organizations, Colorado West Pride and the Colorado National Monument Association, were first time Circle Fund recipients, and after receiving smaller amounts in previous quarters, Roice-Hurst finally brought home the top prize this time around! We’re so grateful to the community and our clients for nominating, voting and making this all possible!”
