Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is pleased to welcome Jimmy Kleager as managing director of its Grand Junction office.
Jimmy grew up in western Nebraska, graduated from Colorado State University, and was commissioned in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2017 as a lieutenant colonel after a decorated 20 year career as an Infantryman with three deployments to the Middle East.
His first duty station was in Germany, and his next in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he trained new recruits to be infantrymen. After that was Fort Drum, New York, where he deployed to Afghanistan as a junior operations officer and then to Iraq as rifle company commander.
After the deployment Jimmy was selected to teach at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He earned a master’s in public administration with a concentration in leadership before heading to Fort Wainwright Alaska, where he was selected to be the battalion operations officer for a 700+ man task force that deployed to Afghanistan.
Upon return from Afghanistan, Jimmy became the brigade operations officer for the 4000+ soldier combat stryker brigade. Jimmy’s last assignment was as a future plans officer for Headquarters Special Operations Command where he focused on the Middle East.
After retiring in 2017, Jimmy joined the Vaughn-Clark Group as a real estate associate broker in Grand Junction, Colorado. He is now one of the owners of the Vaughn-Clark-Kleager Group (VCK Group). He and his family chose to plant roots in Grand Junction because of the amazing opportunities here.
Jimmy is a family man with a devotion to God, his beautiful wife and three boys. An athlete by nature, Jimmy enjoys being outdoors. He mixes his love for coaching sports, running Spartan Races, hunting and fishing with his passion to help others be the best versions of themselves. It is an odd sight to see Jimmy sitting still.
“We’re thrilled to have Jimmy join our leadership team,” said Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties CEO Todd Conklin. “He perfectly exemplifies our core values of family, integrity, respect and excellence, and we’re beyond excited to see the impact he’ll have on our company and our community through this role.”
ABOUT COLDWELL BANKER DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves the markets of Grand Junction, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose, Colorado; Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; and Bozeman, Montana. The company has been named the 25th fastest growing real estate company in the nation according to the REAL Trends 500 and is routinely ranked in the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, please visit www.cbdistinctive.com.