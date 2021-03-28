Real News
Academy Mortgage
Academy Mortgage, Clifton Elementary School and the Mesa County School District 51 Foundation have teamed up to renovate the school’s library for the first time in 30 years, revitalizing an cornerstone of the community to create an enjoyable, technology-driven learning experience for all. Thanks to generous contributions from sponsors, local businesses and community members, the project recently achieved its goal of raising $65,000.
With nearing completion, Academy Mortgage team members, project sponsors and supporters gathered to help the school librarian move all the books back into the library to be shelved on the brand new shelves that were delivered and assembled earlier.
New carpet was installed and the room also got new paint. The updated library will be unveiled in early April and will be transformed into a 21st century media center featuring new technology and resources that many students do not currently have access to at home.
Reimagining the Clifton Elementary School Library could not have been made possible without the continued support of local businesses and the surrounding communities. Thank you to the project’s supporters and sponsors who are taking part in the furniture assembly, including Jolley Smiles Orthodontics, Timberline Bank and Abstract & Title Co. of Mesa County.
Bray Real Estate
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Samantha Sechrist as a broker associate in the Grand Junction office on The Amanda Hill Team. Samantha is a true Grand Junction native and has been active in real estate since 2012. She believes that the purchase of a new home or the sale of a beloved residence are some of the most important, exhilarating, and sometimes stressful moments in people’s lives. The positive attitude, attention to detail, strong negotiation skills and calmness that Samantha brings to the table makes the roller coaster that is the real estate transaction feel more like a walk in the park. Whatever the situation, her high level of commitment allows her to get the job done.
When Samantha is not conducting real estate transactions for her clients, she enjoys spending time with her family hiking, fly fishing, camping, shooting, golfing and experiencing the wealth of outdoor activities that the Grand Valley has to offer.
“With her knowledge of our valley and passion for real estate, Samantha will be a great addition to my team,” said Amanda Hill. Reach out to Samantha at her office at 1015 N. Seventh St. or call her at 970-261-0796.