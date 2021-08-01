Real News
Keller Williams
Grand Junction Group
The Grand Junction Group at Keller Williams jumped at the chance to become the title sponsor for the 2021 Colorado Mountain Winefest. It was an easy decision for team leader, Dianne Dinnel, as she enjoys drinking wine and has been a participant and a volunteer at Winefest for years.
As the sponsor, the Grand Junction Group will have a tent at the festival in the park, where they will be doing drawings and giveaways. The team also had five pairs of VIP tickets and 10 pairs of general admission tickets to give away, and they have chosen to have a drawing every Friday afternoon to give away a pair of tickets.
The drawings started July 23, so some tickets have already been given away, but the Grand Junction Group has more, so visit their Facebook page to enter the drawing.
Bray Real Estate
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Lori Long as a Broker Associate in the Grand Junction office. Lori is a Colorado native and has called the Grand Valley her home since 1997. She enjoys spending time with her family riding ATV’s, hiking, and camping. “I just love exploring Western Colorado and the surrounding areas and experiencing the beauty of this part of the world”, says Lori. Lori is an excellent communicator and is focused on helping her buyers and sellers stay informed throughout the real estate process. Whether they are buying or selling, a first time home buyer or experienced with the process, her goal is for them to have an enjoyable and rewarding experience. “We are thrilled to have Lori as part of our Bray family—she is dedicated, caring and committed and has everything it takes to help her clients be successful in their real estate transactions”, says Stewart Cruickshank, Sales Manager with Bray Real Estate. Reach out to Lori at 970.201.0389 or at her office at 1015 n. 7th Street in Grand Junction.
The Christi Reece Group
Grand Junction real estate company, The Christi Reece Group, is proud to announce the recipients of their quarterly Circle Fund. Citizens for School District 51 / Yes on Grand Junction High School received $15,000, and The House and Hope of the Grand Valley each received $3,500.
The Circle Fund is the charitable giving arm of The Christi Reece Group. Every quarter, 2% of their earnings are donated to local nonprofits. Nominations for the nonprofits are provided by the community via The Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, then their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly recipients of The Circle Fund. Since its inception in 2019, The Circle Fund has contributed $137,000 to local nonprofits.
“At $22,000, this was our biggest donation yet!” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “We’re so excited that we could make such significant contributions to these organizations.”
Additional photographs are also available by request. The attached photo depicts Sarah Shrader, Christi Reece and Tim Foster.
To learn more about The Circle Fund and the past recipients, visit https://www.christireece.com/thecirclefund/